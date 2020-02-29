Egg Harbor Township High School's Lauren Princz and the Southern Regional High School girls 4x400-meter relay team won state Group IV titles Saturday at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.
Princz won the girls 55 dash in 7.12 seconds, beating second-place Nakaja Weaver of North Brunswick by 0.06 seconds. The event had 20 runners.
Southern's team of Karagan Bulger, Tiffany Ortner, Hailey Hochstrasser and Shannon Flaherty took the 4x400 in 4:00.35. Rancocas Valley Regional was second in 4:00.88. The event had 22 teams.
The girls and boys state championships in Groups I and IV were held in the morning, and then Groups II and III in the afternoon. Results for the latter meet ended too late for this edition and will appear in a future edition.
The top six finishers in each event, including ties, qualified for the state Meet of Champions on March 8 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.
Millville's Bryanna Craig was second in the Group IV girls high jump. Craig and winner Kirstyn Schechter of Hillsborough each had a best jump of 5-feet-4 inches. Third-place Suzy Lacombe of Hunterdon Central also jumped 5-4.
Craig was third in the 400 dash in 58.71. The winner was Jewel Ash of Eastern Regional in 57.89. Craig also finished sixth in the 55 hurdles (8.51).
Ahmad Brock of EHT was second by 0.03 seconds in the Group IV boys 55 dash in 6.47. Ola Porbeni of South Brunswick won it in 6.44.
Elias Rivera of Millville finished second in the 400 dash in 50.03. Ramy Berberena of North Brunswick won in 49.79.
Also second was Anthony Vazquez of EHT in the 55 hurdles in 7.48. Terrel Williams of Columbia won in 7.37.
Jackson Braddock took third for Southern Regional in the Group IV boys 3,200 in 9:16.27. Oliver Adler of Cherry Hill East was the winner in 9:12.87.
Five other area girls and one girls team in Group IV qualified for the Meet of Champions.
Tey'ana Ames of ACIT was fourth in the shot put with a throw 37-.25. Millville's Leah Ellis was fifth in the 55 hurdles in 8.41. Joslynn Whaley of ACIT finished fifth in the 55 dash in 7.36. Olivia Shafer of EHT placed sixth in the 1,600 in 5:07.59. Gabrielle Germann of EHT was sixth in the 400 meters in 59.52. The Millville 4x400 team placed sixth in 4:05.46.
Group I
In Group I boys, Dayshaun Sykes of Buena Regional finished second in the 55 hurdles in 7.94. Hakeem Evans of Camden won in 7.73.
In Group I girls, Maria Muzzarelli of Buena placed fourth in the 55 dash in 7.50. Jakara Nock of Camden was first in 7.36.
Buena's Jylan Bragg finished sixth in the 55 hurdles in 9.19.
Non-Public B
Holy Spirit'S 4x400 relay won the state title in 3:29.29, winning by almost three seconds over Hudson Catholic. The relay consisted of Ahmad Brown, Terrell Moore, De-Quawn Johnson and Devin Lee.
Brown also won the state title in the 400 dash earlier in the day, and Morgan Keil won the girls shot put state title.
