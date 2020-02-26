Egg Harbor Township High School senior Lyndsey Rudolph placed sixth Tuesday in the State Diving Championship at Montgomery High School in Skillman, Somerset County.
First year coach Caroline Bowman qualified two of her four divers for the meet. The other was sophomore Julianna Nardone.
"We technically don't have a league down here anymore," Bowman said. "It's awesome to be from South Jersey and to be able to compete against these girls that are diving every day."
To receive an invite to the championship meet, the girls had to score at least a 228 overall at a high school 11-dive meet, with dives of sufficient difficulty. EHT and Ocean City both hosted qualifying meets, where Rudolph and Nardone were able to pick-up the scores needed.
This year's state meet featured a cut after the eighth dive that ended Nardone's run. Her highest single score of 27.2 was for a forward 1½ somersault. She finished 20th out of 22 with 181.30 points.
Rudolph finished with 417.75. Her highest score came on the final dive when she tallied a 64.8 on a back somersault with a 2½ twist.
Bowman credits Rudolph's attention to detail.
"She's usually pretty tough on herself, and that shows and pays off," she said. "She's always looking to fix every little detail."
Both girls have spent relatively little time diving, having only competed in high school. It makes their success against more experienced North Jersey athletes all the more significant.
"We don't have a feeder program so it's hard," Bowman said. "Both of my girls are gymnasts, so that's where they get the introduction, and they can transfer it onto the board. It's a dying sport, so we're trying to keep it alive."
Ocean City freshman Aly Trimble (19th, 183.65) and junior Lorna Cornell (21st, 155.25) also competed.
