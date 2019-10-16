Egg Harbor Township High School girls softball coach Mary Dunlap has stepped down after about 15 years in the program, including seven years as head coach.
Dunlap led the Eagles to South Jersey Group IV titles in 2016 and 2017, and the Group IV state championship in 2017.
"It's a sad day for the athletic program," athletic director Michael Pellegrino said. "We had long conversations over the last few years, and she's going to be truly missed."
The position will be posted, and Pellegrino hopes to hire the best candidate that applies.
"Hopefully someone who will be as successful as she was," Pellegrino said. "She brought a lot of energy, and we'll be relying on her for future conversations."
The Eagles were 11-7 last year, including 6-4 in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.