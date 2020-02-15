hslivebasketballholder

Lauren Baxter scored seven points to help the Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball team defeat Haddon Heights 36-31 Saturday in a nonconference game.

Madison Israel added six, and Sierra Hegh contributed five. Katrina Suarez, Amelia Zinckgrat and Kierstyn Zinckgrat finished with four each. Jayla Perdomo, Arijyl Hwang and Yani Davis had two each.

Haddon: 4 6 10 11−31

EHT: 4 7 12 13−36

GCIT 54,

Our Lady of Mercy 43

Jaiden Harris led Our Lady of Mercy (17-6) with 13 points. Ava Casale contributed 12, and Olivia Fiocchi had seven. Angelina Dragone (4), Sydney Prescott (3), Drew Coyle (2) and Nina Ceccanecchio (2) rounded out the scoring.

GCIT improved to 11-12.

GCIT: 12 14 13 15−54

OLMA: 10 4 16 13−43

From Friday

Hammonton 48,

St. Joseph 7

Emma Peretti scored 14 points for Hammonton (12-8). Ava Divello finished with 13 and Khristina Washington added seven. Jada Thompson (4), Giada Palmieri (3), Luca Berenato (3), Dani Drialo (2), Remy Smith (1) and Lexi DeRosa (1) also scored.

Macie Jacquet and Brielle Hutchinson scored three each for St. Joseph (1-17). Katie Dainton had one.

Hammonton: 20 12 9 7−48

St. Joseph: 0 3 1 3−7

Wrestling

Barnegat 39,

Pennsauken 39

106—Dante Powell B p. Angel Bien (:53)

113—Carlos Padua P p. Jorge Ramos (1:03)

120—Miguel Sendecki B by forfeit

126—Christian Baccigalupi B by forfeit

132—Michael DiPianta B p. Liam O’Neill (2:45)

138—Phillips Pho P p. Joseph DiFrancesco (2:45)

145—Kevin Fazio B p. Jackson Fravel (5:26)

152—Stephen Przychowicz P d. James Circle 8-7

160—Youssef Rafeh P p. Matthew Giarratano (2:58)

170—Brandon Medina-Salas p. Mason Bayer (4:39)

182—Chris Weaver P by forfeit

195—Rashidi Alleyne B by forfeit

220—Frank Leiva P by forfeit

285—Griffin Jackstadt B d. Terrance Johnson 7-1

Note—Barnegat won the match on tiebreak criteria.

Match began at 126

Ocean City 63,

Pinelands 16

106—Dominic Morrill O p. Eric Helfrich (5:06)

113—Mason Livio P m.d. Gavin Gregorec 13-5

120—Jon Wootton O p. Mark Siino (1:39)

126—Liam Cupit O by forfeit

132—Louie Williams O by forfeit

138—Charley Cossaboone O p. Travis Brown (4:52)

145—Tommy Oves O p. Thomas Exel (1:30)

152—Gavin Wagner P by forfeit

160—Joey Garcia O d. Gavin Stewart 4-0

170—Sam Williams O p. Dylan Servis (:55)

182—Aiden Fisher O by forfeit

195—Will McGinn O by forfeit

220—Thomas McNeil P by forfeit

285—Nick Sannino O p. Avery Maski (1:28)

Match began at 132

