Garrett Smith hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to lead the 16th-seeded Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team to a 5-3 victory over top-seed Shawnee in the first round of the South Jersey Group IV playoffs Monday.
The Eagles will play eighth-seeded Vineland in the quarterfinals a 4 p.m. Thursday. The Fighting Clan beat ninth-seeded Rancocas Valley in their first-round game.
"I talked to my guys over the weekend," EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said. "We just wanted to get into the playoffs and have that opportunity to keep playing. I am a firm believer that any team can win no matter where they are seeded. And we aren't the typical 16th seed."
Smith's blast gave the Eagles a 3-2 lead.
Robbie Petracci went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly that drove in George Shoemaker to cap the scoring.
Mike Dodd, the winning pitcher, went six innings and struck out three. He allowed just one earned run. Cory Kessler earned the save for EHT (11-11).
Connor Coolahan and Bobby Falese each doubled for Shawnee. The Renegades are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
"There were some local (high school) sports experts that gave us no shot," Carmichael said. "we are out to prove people wrong."
