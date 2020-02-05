EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Nicholas Faldetta is having a solid start to his high school wrestling career.
The Egg Harbor Township High School freshman earned a 14-0 major decision over Jaden Reyes in a 132-pound bout Wednesday night.
And even though the Eagles lost 50-25 to Cherry Hill West in a nonconference match, Faldetta aims to build off that performance for the district and, hopefully, regional tournaments.
Faldetta (19-12), who jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first period, is ranked third in The Press’ local weekly rankings at 126.
“At this point when I go onto the mat,” Faldetta said, “I’m thinking (that) I’m wrestling for my team, but I also want to have self pride and wrestle the best I can and have the best performance.”
Faldetta looked at his bout Wednesday as practice for the individual district tournament.
Cherry Hill West (20-8) qualified for the sectional team tournament next week and will compete against Kingsway Regional, the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
“It was a good benefit,” said Faldetta, 15, of EHT. “It was a good preparation and I’m going to continue to grind for districts and regions.”
The Eagles roster looks to multiple freshman, including Faldetta and his twin brother, Vincent (120).
But Nicholas has been stellar this season.
“We bumped him up (from 126 to 132) because we wanted to get him a match that was a better fit for him,” EHT coach Zach Agostino said. “He’s been starting out a little slow as of late, so it was to see him get a score early and keep working.
“The things he needed to work on for districts were things he did well with (Wednesday).”
Hector Reyes put together an exciting bout at 138 for the Eagles.
Reyes, who was trailing 10-5 in with 1 minute, 12 seconds remaining in the third period, quickly earned a point via reversal and pinned Kayne Dixon.
Cherry Hill West led 12-10 after Reyes’ comeback victory.
“He wasn’t too pleased with his performance, but he got the win,” Agostino said. “But he was getting out-touched, and he sucked it up.”
The Lions then won seven of 10 contested bouts to finish the match. The Eagles (8-16) lost two close bouts at 152 and 220.
James Tucker (152) and Matthew Mansour (220) each had their opponents on their back at one point during their bouts, but the shoulders were not fully on the mat.
In the final bout, the Eagles’ Sean Dever pinned Josh Williams (2:41) after already building a demanding lead.
Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez earned a 2-0 decision over Michael Cilurso at 285.
“It’s just the little things that have to go right,” Agostino said. “It’s a good learning cycle. (Cherry Hill West) out-toughed us. It’s a good wake-up call as to where we want to get to.”
106— Antonio Delano EHT by forfeit
113— Sean Dever EHT p. Josh Williams CH (2:41)
120—Brandon Drea CH p. Vincent Faldetta EHT (1:53)
126—Michael Ummarino CH p. Amaz Malik EHT (1:28);
132—Nicholas Faldetta EHT md. Jaden Reyes CH 14-0;
138— Hector Reyes EHT p. Kayne Dixon CH (4:58);
145— John Howe CH p. Michael Brito EHT (2:50)
152—Kyle Edwards CH p. James Tucker EHT (2:55)
160—Sean Higgins CH md. Micah Bird EHT 11-3
170— Nicholas Papaneri CH md. Kevin Adams EHT 9-1
182—Quadeer Smith CH p. Matthew Marshall EHT (1:36)
195—Peter Owens CH Andrew Dawson EHT (1:05)
220— Arlind Papraniku CH p. Matthew Mansour EHT (3:51);
285— Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez EHT d. Michael Cilurso CH 2-0.
Match started at 120 pounds
