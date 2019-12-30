Elijah Jones scored a team-leading 25 points to lead the Pleasantville High School boys basketball team to a 77-73 victory over Wildwood in the Bernie McCracken Memorial bracket semifinals of the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center on Monday.
The Greyhounds will play Father Judge (Pa.) in the championship 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Jones added 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Julio Sanchez scored 11 points and had four rebounds. Noel Gonzales had 14 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Alejandro Rosado had 10 points, three steals and two rebounds. Rahim Muhammad scored nine points.
Pleasantville led 43-30 at halftime.
But the Warriors outscored the Greyhounds 26-16 in the fourth quarter, making the score 74-70 with under two minutes remaining.
Omariam McNeal led Wildwood with 25 points. He added 12 rebounds and three assists. Diante Miles had 24 points, two assists and two steals. Karl Brown had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Seamus Fynes scored nine points. Max McGrath had three, Ernie Troiano two.
Wildwood: 15 15 17 26 −73
Pleasantville: 22 21 18 16− 77
Boardwalk Classic
George Holden consolation bracket
KIPP Dubois 69,
Cumberland Reg. 56
Antonio Gil scored 19 points and had nine rebounds for the Colts. Ronald Smith added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Turner scored eight points and had three rebounds. Myles Timmons had five points and seven rebounds. Matt Wade had four points and Zach Regottie scored two.
Mike Willis had four rebounds and two points. Daveon Morirs had three rebounds and two points.
Malon Spurell and James Reynolds each scored 15 points for KIPP Dubois. Reynolds had a team-leading seven rebounds.
Cumberland: 13 12 15 16−56
KIPP: 17 9 22 21−69
Barnegat 61,
Princeton 51
Brendan Revello scored a game-high 20 points to help the Bengals (3-0) remain undefeated. Isaiah Gerena scored 12. Jaxon Baker, who was perfect from the free-throw line, added 10.
Barnegat outscored Princeton 16-6 in the second quarter. The Bengals were 16 for 20 from the free-throw line.
Tim Evidente led Princeton (0-2) with 20 points.
Princeton: 13 6 14 18− 51
Barnegat: 11 16 19 15−61
Atlantic Christian 46,
Pennsauken Tech 33
Landon Shivers had a team-leading 22 points and 15 rebounds. The junior now has 500 career rebounds. Senior Mark Rosie had six rebounds and three points. Sophomore Aaron Glancey had six points, four assists and two steals.
Atlantic Christian: 7 9 10 20− 46
Pennsauken Tech: 11 9 3 10−33
Other games
Delsea Reg. 53,
Millville 37
Randy Butler led the Thunderbolts (1-3) with 10 points. Colby Etter and D. Watson each scored eight. Zameir Bryant scored seven, Calem Bowman and Jabbar Barriento each had two.
Jerry Surrency III had a game-high 18 points for the Crusaders. Trey Simmons scored 13, Jimmy Reilly had 10.
Delsea: 10 19 7 17 −53
Millville: 8 7 8 14−37
From Sunday
Boardwalk Classic
Lower Cape May Reg. 48,
KIPP Dubois 40
Damyon Bencivengo scored 20 points for the Caper Tigers (2-1). Jacob Bey had 13, Tom Gault six, Jordan Pierce five and Archie Lawler four.
Marlon Spurell led KPP Dubois (4-4) with 20 points.
Lower: 15 6 11 16−48
KIPP: 11 6 14 9−40
Archmere Academy 51,
Cumberland Reg. 37
Myles Timmons and Antonio Gil each scored 10 points for the Colts (0-2). Ronald Smith scored eight, Ethan Turner four, Mike Willis three and Zach Regottie two.
Matt DiGregorio scored 16 points for Archmere Academy (3-2)
Archmere Academy: 10 11 17 13−51
Cumberland: 3 10 10 14−37
ACIT 37,
Oakcrest 34
James Waugh scored 15 points for the Red Hawks (3-1). Nurridin Abdur-Rahmann added 11 points. McRoodjerry Cesar and George Coles each scored four. Zaheer Owens (2) and Jermain Charles (1) also scored for ACIT.
Tavion Gray led the Falcons with eight points. Nissim Respes and Alijah Reaves each scored seven. Michael O’Brien and Josiah Casanova each had five, Darrien DeJean two.
ACIT: 6 9 14 8−37
Oakcrest: 4 12 9 9−34
Ocean City 54,
Boys Latin Charter 39
Gannon Brady scored 23 points for the Red Raiders (2-3). Tom Finnegan added 17 and Joe Repetti had six. Will Drain had four, Ben Hoag two and Bradley Jamison two.
Taj Savage scored 10 for Boys Latin Charter (5-3).
Ocean City: 11 10 7 26−54
Boys Latin: 12 8 10 9−39
