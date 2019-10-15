Ella Brown won first singles to lead the Southern Regional High School girls tennis team to a 5-0 victory over Brick Township in a Shore Conference A-South Division match Tuesday.
Ella Brown beat Irene Wojcik 6-0, 6-0. Cristina Ciborowski defeated Monserrat Corrado at second singles 6-1, 6-2. Charlie Purks took third singles over Gabriella Argento 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.
Sarah Pampalone and Gabby Bates won first doubles against Kate McBride and Therese Tocci 6-0, 6-0.
Tiffany Ortner and Erica Scheinberg beat Gianeses Bravo and Katheryn Meyer at second doubles 6-0, 6-0.
Southern moved to 13-4. Brick fell to 1-11.
Donovan Catholic 3,
Southern Reg. 2
At Southern Reg.
Singles—Ava Cahill D d. Ella Brown 6-0, 6-2. Mara Stapleton D d. Cristina Ciborowski 6-4, 6-2. Emma Conroy D d. Charlie Purks 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Sarah Pampalone and Gabby Bates S d. Katie Polo and Kylie Shuflat 6-0, 6-2. Tiffany Ortner and Erica Scheinberg S d. Hannah Braverman and Rebecca Kavanaugh 6-1, 6-0.
Records—Donovan 16-2, Southern 14-5.
Barnegat 4
Point Pleasant Borough 1
At Barnegat
Singles— Madison Linton B d. Dayana Auquilla 6-1, 6-2; Lily Spagnola B d. Emma Melito 6-7, 7-5, 10-7; Sarah Caldes PP d. Jasmine Reid 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles— Ava Baker-Caitlin Anderson B d. Charlotte St. Martin-Julia Ferrara 6-1, 6-3; Haley Jencik-Kiara Montanez B d. Mackenzie Smith-Jayden Thompson 6-2, 6-0.
Records— Barnegat 12-10; Point Pleasant Borough 4-12.
