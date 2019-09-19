Emily Monacello and Kylie Kaukeano defeated Julie Andaloro and Jessica Haddad 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, (7-1) during first doubles competition Thursday in Atlantic City’s 3-2 win over Our Lady of Mercy Academy.
OLMA (4-4) hosted Atlantic City (3-7) at St. Augustine Prep. The Vikings beat the Villagers at third singles, first doubles and second doubles.
OLMA’s Grace Hamburg defeated Juliet Loftus 6-3, 6-1 at first singles. Lia D’Orio defeated Madison Condurso 6-3, 6-4 at second singles.
Atlantic City’s Mayla Burns beat Maris Horner 6-0, 7-5 at third singles. Serena Su and Ajra Jabin defeated Ava Valecce and Annalise Visalli 6-3, 6-2 at second doubles.
Millville 4,
Oakcrest 1
At Oakcrest
Singles—Saloni Garg O d. Anna Azari 6-4, 6-2; Phoebe Baldasarre M d. Sydney Groen 6-0, 6-3; Karleigh McCafferty M d. Anshruta Chidananda 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles—Adonai Martinez-Aurora Ryan d. Alexa Petrosh-Alexi Phommathep 6-2, 6-4; Rebecca Butcher-Emily Bishop M d. Kylee Astleford-Cece Capone 6-3, 6-3.
Records—M 10-2; O 7-4.
Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
Middle Twp. 0
At Middle Twp.
Singles—Samantha Phung E d. Samantha Braun 6-0, 6-0. Ema Cadacio E d. Abigail Smith 7-6, (7-1), 6-1. Jamie Theophall E d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles—Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall E d. Ava Elisano and Riley Rekuc 6-2, 6-1. Emma Lynch and Madison Braithwaite E d. Samantha Payne and Aislin Robb 6-4, 6-0.
Records—E 5-2, M 3-7.
Lower Cape May Reg. 3,
Salem 2
At Lower Cape May Reg.
Singles—Emily Worster L d. Toni Almond 6-3, 6-3. Jackie Prater S d. Viktoria Simonsen 6-4, 6-1. Aaliyah Holden S d. Delaney Brown 2-6, 6-4.
Doubles—Hope Sandhoff and Abby Sachs L d. Bria Lewis and Chloe Hess 6-1, 6-1. Sophia Levin and Riley Sullivan L d. Moesha Owens and Lorren Richards 6-2, 6-4.
Records—L 7-0, S 6-1.
Holy Spirit 4,
Absegami 1
At Holy Spirit
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Morgan Grimmie 6-4, 6-2; Lorena Saavedra HS d. Olivia Hughes 6-0, 6-2; Sophia Pasquale HS d. Kaelin Kwok 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Emily Gresham-Katie Deritis HS d. Cassandra DeStefano-Simone Graziano 6-2, 6-3; Marlea Shannon-Cassidy Ross HS d. Aleeza Moschella-Lilynn Custodio 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Records—A 3-6; HS 7-1.
