Emily Worster took first singles for Lower Cape May Regional High School girls tennis Monday in a 5-0 win over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match.
Worster beat Yani McNeil 6-1, 6-2. Viktoria Simonsen won second singles against Tenaj Beaumont 6-0, 6-0. Delaney Brown took third singles against Imane Wicks 6-0, 6-0.
Hope Sandhoff and Abby Sachs won first doubles over Keanni Dupont and Diana St. Martin 6-1, 6-2. Sophia Levin and Riley Sullivan took second doubles against Ah'lajzlah Gainer and Ke'najia Jamison 6-0, 6-0.
Lower Cape May is 14-5. Pleasantville fell to 4-13.
Holy Spirit
Holy Spirit won the National Conference of the Cape-Atlantic League Thursday by beating Middle Township 4-1. The Spartans were undefeated in their conference.
Yohe reaches 200 wins
Mainland Regional clinched the CAL American Conference title on Friday with a 5-0 win over Millville, and Mustangs coach Kathy Yohe reached 200 wins.
The match was reported in Sunday's edition. Mainland finished the season at 17-2 and Yohe, completing her 13th season, has a career record of 200-43.
"It feels amazing (to have 200 victories), but it's the girls who have won the matches," Yohe said. "I've been incredibly blessed to have amazing girls, families, assistant coaches and athletic directors. I've had good teams and really amazing people, which makes it so nice."
Ocean City 5,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
At Ocean City
Singles—Jordan Moyer O d. Samantha Phung 6-3, 6-2. Brynn Bowman O d. Ema Cadacio 6-3, 6-2. Kate Carter O d. Jamie Theophall 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles—Brooke Powell and Ashley Devlin O d. Lauren Theophall and Tiffany Tran 7-5, 6-2. Cynthia Brown and Charis Holmes O d. Emma Lynch and Cecilia Munoz 6-1, 7-6 (8-6).
Records—Ocean City 14-3, EHT 13-5.
From Thursday
Holy Spirit 4,
Middle Twp. 1
At Holy Spirit
Singles—Morgan Grimme H d. Samantha Braun 6-0, 6-0. Lorena Saavedra H d. Abigail Smith 6-0, 6-0. Sarina Wen M d. Bianca Gamadia 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Katie DeRitis and Emily Shannon H d. Ava Eligano and Riley Rekuc 6-2, 6-1. Marlea Shannon and Cassidy Ross H d. Samantha Payne and Jenna DiPasquale 6-2, 6-2.
Records—N/A.
