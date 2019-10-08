hslivevolleyball.jpg

Emma Capriglione had  17 digs and 16 kills to lead the Pinelands regional High School girls volleyball team to a 19-25, 25-23, 28-26 victory over Lakewood in a Shore Conference B South match Tuesday.

Capriglione aso had three blocks, three service points and two aces for the Wildcats (13-4). Allison Grotts had 22 assists, 11 digs, five service points, two kills, a block and an ace. Adrianna Dancisin had 12 service points, eight digs, three aces and a kill.

Lakewood fell to 10-6.

Southern Reg. 2,

Wall Twp. 0

The visiting Rams (17-3) won with set scores of 25-17 and 25-20.

For Wall (9-5), Brooke Bertolino had seven kills, three digs and two aces. No other information was available.

