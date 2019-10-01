Emma McErlain played strong in an Oakcrest High School girls volleyball 2-1 win over Cedar Creek on Tuesday during a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match.
Oakcrest defeated Cedar Creek 23-25, 26-24, 25-18.
McErlain had 11 assists, eight digs and three aces.
Angel Larson had five kills for Oakcrest. Angeliza Severeno had 14 digs.
Cedar Creek was led by Nina Casselberry with 14 kills, five digs and an ace. Angelina Cox had 33 assists, two kills, two digs and three aces.
Kylie Ackerman had 16 digs and an assist.
Pleasantville 2,
Mainland Reg. 1
Pleasantville (10-2) beat Mainland Regional 22-25, 25-16, 25-17.
Rosa Gil-Hernandez led Pleasantville with 22 assists. Yancely Hernandez had 10 kills and six digs. Shania Watkins had 18 kills.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Pinelands Regional (11-3) beat Lacey Township (5-7) 25-12, 25-15.
Emma Capriglione led Pinelands with 10 kills, five digs, four service points, two aces and a block. Allsion Grotts had 15 assists, two digs, two service points, a kill and a block. Sharon Benson had nine service points, five kills, three aces and two blocks.
Lacey was led by Kailee Howard with six service points, three aces, a kill and a dig.
Lacey McKim had eight assists and two service points. Maggie Ann Hodges had five kills and five digs.
