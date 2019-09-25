Erin Owens scored the game-winning goal lead the Oakcrest High School girls soccer team to a 4-3 win over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.
Oakcrest trailed 3-1 with three minutes remaining in the game.
Gabriella Corchiani scored twice for the Falcons (3-5). Izzy Vieyra and Erin Owens each scored once. Gabbie Gibson made four saves.
Chloe Lawler scored all three goals for the Caper Tigers (3-6). Kiara Soto made 18 saves.
Holy Spirit 2,
ACIT 1
ACIT scored first with a goal in the second half.
Holy Spirit’s Megan McCully scored the tying goal. Melody Pugliese scored the game winner during the second 10-minute overtime period.
Morgan Kiel had four saves for the Spartans.
No. 9 Ocean City 5,
Cedar Creek 0
Faith Slimmer scored once and had an assist for the Red Raiders. Suzy Dietrich, Summer Reimet, Hope Slimmer and Delaney Lappin each scored once. Kelsey White, Cary Reighard and Kam Chisholm each had an assist. Abbey Fenton made two saves.
Ocean City, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 6-1. The Pirates, who are in second place in the division, fell to 5-3-1.
Olivia Vanelli had 11 saves for Cedar Creek.
Cinnaminson 2,
Mainland Reg. 1
Camryn Dirkes scored for the Mustangs (6-4) off an assist from Serena D’Anna. Madison Dougherty made nine saves.
Emma Fuegel and Emma Karch scored for Cinnaminson (8-1). Fuegel and Grace Senese each had an assist. Kiera Pease made eight saves.
Atlantic Christian 5,
Foundation Collegiate Academy 0
Eva Elgersma scored twice for Atlantic Christian Eden Wilson, Chloe Vogel and Paige Noble each scored once. Wilson added three assists. Vogel and Noble each had an assist. Shelby Einwechter made four saves.
Our Lady of Mercy 6,
Cape May Tech 1
OLMA had goals by Hailea Anderson, Emma Hess, Amanda Hastings, Nicolette Merlino, Summer Rusciano and Olivia Fiocchi.
Isabella Testa and Brooke Callan made two saves each.
Darci Francisco scored for Cape May Tech. Hailey Pinto made 10 saves. Sammy Jenison made two.
Absegami 3,
Middle Twp. 1
Gianna Baldino, Mata Scannell and Rylee Getter had one goal each for Absegami. Baldino and Megan Boddy each had an assist.
Shelby Cressman had five saves, Rebecca Silipena had one.
Skyla Bower scored for Middle Township. Brynn Bock made nine saves.
From Tuesday
Pilgrim Academy 2,
Kings Christian 1
Mackenzie Smith scored twice for Pilgrim (5-1). Monta Zibojedova made five saves.
Jill Seta scored the lone goal for Kings (5-1).
