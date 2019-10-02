The Vineland High School field hockey team (3-7) defeated Absegami 4-1 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Vineland was led by Maines Abby and Nicole Stanker with one goal each.
Abby, Jaelinn Dawson and Tamira Lopez had an assist each. Zareiah Jones made four saves. Celina Rodriquez made two.
Kelly Askins scored for Absegami (4-8). Kayla Ospina had six saves.
Cedar Creek 3,
Holy Spirit 0
Kaitlyn DeMaio, Makayla Baggstrom and Brielle Curtin scored for Cedar Creek (4-9).
DeMaio and Baggstrom had an assist each. Gabbie Luko made three saves for the shutout.
Holy Spirit fell to 2-6-2.
Williamstown 3,
Hammonton 2
Williamstown (7-4-1) was led by Miranda Uzdavines with two goals.
Riley Baker had one goal. Olivia McMaster, Jamie DeHaven and Danielle Jeffreys had an assist each.
Sarah Mento and Sydney Sorrentino had a goal each for Hammonton (3-7-1). Maddie Mortelliti had an assist. Emma Peretti made 14 saves.
From Tuesday
Cumberland Reg. 4,
Highland 0
Cumberland Regional (5-7-1) was led by Laura Bowen with two goals and an assist.
Nicole Jackson and Regan McQuilkin had a goal each. Christina Miletta had an assist.
Highland fell to 0-11-1.
