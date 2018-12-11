MAYS LANDING — Some high school athletes specialize in one sport.
Keevon Berry is different.
The Oakcrest senior competes in football, wrestling and lacrosse during the school year, which is not always an easy task.
And maintaining good grades with a full athletic workload is even more challenging.
But Berry has been successful in the classroom, on the football and lacrosse fields and the wrestling mat.
“I mean, it is fun at times,” said Berry, 17, of Mays Landing. “A lot of times it is taxing on my body, but it helps in the long run because it all piggybacks on each other. It just teaches me good character and, I feel, it gets me ready for life because everyone has a job to do and you have to balance a lot of things.”
Berry was a first-team Press All-Star this football season. He made 58 tackles, recorded three sacks and two fumble recoveries and rushed for three touchdowns as Oakcrest finished 4-5 and qualified for the South Jersey Group III playoffs.
Berry, who has played football and wrestled for most of his life, enjoyed his final high school football season and did not want it to end.
But now he is only concerned about one thing.
“It definitely impacts me (football season ending),” Berry said, “but I can’t dwell on it right now. I just have to get ready for the wrestling season.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Berry is coming off a breakthrough 2017-18 wrestling campaign in which he went 33-7 and placed third in District 32 and Region 8.
Berry, who was a first-team Press wrestling All-Star last winter, advanced to the second-round of the state tournament. He also placed second at the Arthur O. Marinelli Wrestling Tournament.
The results could be even better when Oakcrest opens its regular season at 9 a.m. Saturday at Nottingham.
“His biggest strength, without a doubt, is his mind and his discipline,” Oakcrest coach Drew Muzslay said. “As wrestling gets tougher and tougher, and you start to meet guys that have all the strength or athleticism, it is his brain, his confidence, his discipline and sticking to his game plan that give him the edge.”
Berry does a lot of thinking about his strategies and techniques, which helped him reach the state tournament last winter.
But not reaching the podium at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City is motivation for his senior year.
“It is a big confidence booster,” Berry said about advancing to Atlantic City last season. “I always knew I could wrestle with those guys up there, but it just reassured me that I fit and I belong, so now that I am settled in there, I’ve got to keep pushing to get higher in the rankings.”
Berry is always trying to improve his wrestling and, during the summer, he enhanced his endurance and improved his top position moves.
Berry has quick feet for a heavyweight, a skill acquired as a multi-sport athlete.
Muzslay said Berry, at times, is seen as an extension of the coaching staff, giving his opinions and sharing ideas during a match and practice.
“He is a huge personality-type of guy, and he is very charismatic and has great leadership qualities as people look up to him,” Muzslay said. “He is a well-liked wrestler and a well-liked student throughout the building.”
The Falcons finished 20-8 and advanced to the S.J. Group II semifinals last winter. Oakcrest returns much experience in district place-finishers Hayden Horsey, Frankie Gabriel, Kal-El Corbitt and Enrique Tabora.
Oakcrest also returns seniors Billy Fifer and Albert Long.
Berry and Muzslay both expect a strong team outing this winter.
“I am really excited to get the season going,” Berry said. “I want to see my teammates have a really successful year, too, because a lot of guys trained with me this year, and they deserve it, too.”
