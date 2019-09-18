HAMMONTON — Katie Fallon and Fiona Lockhart each scored their first goal of the season Wednesday afternoon.
But there is more to that than just stats.
Fallon and Lockhart, along with the rest of the Our Lady of Mercy Academy field hockey team, are competing at the varsity level for the first time in school history.
It was evident Wednesday the Villagers already have grown accustomed to the higher level of competition.
Lockhart tied the game late in the first half, and Fallon scored the game-winning goal with 4 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in regulation to lead OLMA to a 2-1 victory over St. Joseph in a nonconference game.
The Villagers, who were a club team in 2017 and then a junior varsity program last season, continued their impressive start and improved to 3-2. OLMA, which plays an independent schedule, will join the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference next fall.
OLMA is eligible to make the state tournament this season.
“They have grown together and worked together as a team,” said OLMA coach Georgina Morrell, who coached the club team and the JV program. “They have been developing their skills throughout the preseason. We are motivated, and they are just trying to make a name for our program and make history at OLMA.”
The Villagers played great defense Wednesday, especially in the second half. They also created numerous scoring opportunities on offense.
But the deciding play did not come until the final minutes.
The Villagers’ Adrianna Dodge drove toward a congested circle in front of the net and passed the ball to Fallon, who took the shot in heavy traffic. Fallon, a sophomore, was soon surrounded by her teammates.
Fallon, who has played field hockey since eighth grade, attributed her goal to a strong team effort.
“I think we are really surprising the teams out there,” said Fallon, 15, of Washington Township. “It’s like we are the underdogs, and nobody is expecting us to go in there and win games. I think we are just catching them off guard and getting into and doing what we know how to do.”
With 11:27 remaining in the first half, Lockhart scored unassisted after OLMA trailed 1-0, which enlivened her OLMA teammates. The Villagers had been threatening and missed on some penalty corners.
That score provided an added spark.
“It felt pretty good to do that for my team, and I am really proud of it,” said Lockhart, 15, of Williamstown. “I feel like we are surprising the other teams. They come in and think it’s going to be an easy game, but we surprised them. It’s really good for our first year.”
Early in the first half, Makayla Veneziale scored for the Wildcats off an assist from Francesca Kramer. MeganRae Burke made 13 saves.
St. Joseph first-year coach Shari Grinceri praised OLMA after the game.
“They came out on top of us, so they are doing something right,” said Grinceri, who was a standout player at St. Joseph and then Rider University. “They look good for a first-year team. we had a hard time keeping the momentum up, and they took the game from us.
“When we scored, we lost a little momentum. They got the best of us. But we are going to continue to work hard and get better every day.”
Morrell said the Villagers have had some trouble finishing close games this season. That wasn’t an issue Wednesday.
“It was awesome,” Morrell said. “We’ve been getting it down there a lot, so for them to be able to finish was great for them to see they can do that and work together. They were hungry for it, and I am glad they are getting confidence.
“We need to keep this mindset strong and keep growing as a program.”
Our Lady of Mercy 1 1 — 2
St. Joseph 1 0 — 0
Goals — Lockhart, Fallon OLMA; Veneziale SJ
Goalies — Karpiak (OLMA) Burke (SJ)
Records — St. Joseph 2-3-1, OLMA 3-2
