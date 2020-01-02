NEWFIELD — It didn’t take long for the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls basketball team to establish its identity in its 74-24 win over Cape-Atlantic League United Division rival St. Joseph at home Thursday.
Immediately after junior center Jaiden Harris won the opening tip-off, senior Ava Casale caught the ball and sprinted to the rim to score the game’s first basketball just seconds into the quarter.
For the Villagers, speed is the name of the game.
“Transition is key for us this year,” said Casale, 17, of Washington Township. “I think we have speed, so for us, transition is definitely what’s going to help us win bigger games.”
Casale led her team to a 40-14 halftime lead. She finished with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals, doing most of her damage in the first half.
Fellow starting guard Sydney Prescott played a big role in their transition offense. The 16-year-old junior had 11 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists.
“For us, (transition offense) kind of sets the tone,” said Prescott, of Williamstown. “If we get out and we push the ball, we know that we’re going to be on a roll together.”
The Villagers improved to 5-0. Last season, they got off to a 6-0 start before their rhythm was disrupted by illnesses.
Casale and Prescott had to miss time with a stomach bug, and Prescott had to sit out even longer with a foot sprain. The team finished 12-13, ending its season with an 82-32 loss to Wildwood Catholic in the first round of the South Jersey Non-Public B playoffs.
Despite the hot start, OLMA head coach Tom McNelia is taking it one day at a time.
“(Our goal is to) win the next game and stay healthy,” McNelia said. “This happened to us last year, and two of our best players got very sick and missed a ton of games.”
Casale said the addition of Harris has been key to the early success. Harris, a 6-foot-1 center, had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.
“It’s helpful to have more players and better freshmen,” Casale said.
OLMA will travel to Cumberland Regional to take on the 0-3 Colts at noon Saturday.
The Wildcats were led by Katie Daniton, who finished with 11 points and three rebounds. Brielle Hutchinson had six points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
St. Joseph, now 0-2, will host Penn Grove at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
St. Joseph; 6 8 6 4—24
OLMA; 18 22 20 14—74
OLMA— Casale 19, Prescott 11, Harris 10, Dragone 9, Coyle 7, Garcia 6, Fiocchi 5, Ryan 2, Patitucci 2, Hiles 2, Ceccanecchio 1.
St. Joseph— Daniton 11, Hutchinson 6, DiGerolamo 5, Pett 2.
3-pointers: Casale 1, Prescott 1, Fiocchi 1, DiGerolamo 1, Daniton 1.
