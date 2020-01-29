The Ocean City High School girls basketball team beat Wildwood 48-36 in a nonconference game at home Tuesday.
Ocean City improved to 10-5.
For the Red Raiders, Abbey Fenton scored 20. Emma Finnegan added seven. Marlee Brestle and Marin Panico scored six apiece. Other scorers were Delaney Lappin (5), Megan Crawford (2), and Avery Jackson (2).
Jenna Hans led Wildwood with 12 points. Imene Fathi scored nine, and Winter Favre scored six. Torence Gallo and Maya Benichou each scored three. Ava Troiano (2) and Gabby Keoughan (1) also scored. The Warriors fell to 13-2.
Wildwood: 3 5 13 15−36
OC: 16 7 14 11−48
No. 8 Mainland Reg. 58,
Oakcrest 36
Kylee Watson led the Mustangs (11-4) with 17 points. Kaitlyn Boggs added nine. Lila Schoen had eight. Madison Hafetz had six. Kareema Rex scored five, Cadence Fitzgerald four, Olivia Leap two, Kelly Haines two and Alyssa Turner one.
Nay Nay Clark led the Falcons (4-11) with 19 points. MaNaijah Scott scored seven, Nephtalie Dorce five, Jackie Cooper three.
Oakcrest:8 3 10 14−49
Mainland:16 12 9 10−58
ACIT 40,
Millville 26
Grace Speer led the Red Hawks (9-5) with 15 points. Julianna Montero and Cea’anai Jackson each scored nine, Sa’Daiyah Taylor three, Nyasia Grant two and Jakyra Williams two.
Nai’aijah Ball had 10 points for the Thunderbolts (2-12). Sha’naja Williams added six, Rianna Talley five, Julianna Wilson three and Fatimah Owens two.
ACIT:16 11 3 10−40
Millville:5 6 5 10−26
From Tuesday
Hammonton 61,
GCIT 42
Jada Thompson had 20 points, including the 1,000th for her career, eight rebounds and eight assists for Hammonton (8-4). Khristina Washington added 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Emma Peretti had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers were Ava Divello (6), Remy Smith (2), Giada Palmieri (2) and Lexi DeRosa (2).
Faith Rosa and Grace Molinari scored 14 apiece for GCIT (7-9). Danielle Jepsen and McKenna Mealey each scored four. Rebecca Jepsen added six.
Hammonton: 18 11 24 8−61
GCIT: 21 5 7 9−42
Atlantic City 49,
Egg Harbor 20
Jakeemah Bright led the Vikings (12-4) with nine points. Sasha Lemons and Cornysha Davis added eight points. Alex Fader scored six, Madison Brestle five, Ciani Redd-Howard five, Naysha Suarez-Rivera four, Quanirah Cherry-Montague four.
Jayla Perdomo scored six points for the Eagles (6-8). Jayla Perdomo added five, Amelia Zinckgraf four. Anjyl Hwang, Olivia Cutaia, Yani Davis, Madison Israel and Sofie Palumbo each scored two and Kierstyn Zinckgraf one.
Atlantic City:9 16 8 16−49
EHT:2 4 4 10−20
OLMA 38,
Cape May Tech 13
Senior co-captain Ava Casale contributed 11 points and eight assists for Our Lady of Mercy (12-3). Junior guard Sydney Prescott chipped in 10 points, four assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Senior co-captain Caelah Palumbo came off the bench to grab nine rebounds.
Each starter for Cape May Tech (4-10) had at least 2 points.
Cape May Tech: 4 5 2 2−13
Our Lady of Mercy: 24 9 9 6−48
Boys basketball
Pinelands Reg. 40
Cape May Tech 37
Josh Kline had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (4-10). Ryan Skeie had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Rian O’Rourke scored six points. Ed Wilkinson had six points and six rebounds. Matt Cyphert had four points, Bryce O’Rourke one.
James Longstreet had 17 points for Hawks (6-8). Dylan Delvecchio added 14. Judah Thomas scored three, Orlando Torres two and Devon Roach one.
Pinelands: 8 9 12 11−40
Cape May: 12 10 5 10− 37
From Tuesday
Cape May Tech 65,
Bridgeton 63
Antonio Syndor led Bridgeton with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jabril Bowman added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Angel Smith had 10 points and seven assists. Other scorers were Domitris Mosley (7), Deshawn Mosley (5), Dallas Carper (3) and Walt Willilams (2). The Bulldogs fell to 2-12.
Cape May Tech improved to 6-7. No other information was available.
Atlantic Christian 77,
Calvary christian 39
Ben Noble had 24 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals for Atlantic Christian. Malachi Green finished with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Landon Shivers added 12 points and five rebounds. Dan Roland (9) and Aaron Glancey (4) also scored.
Hunter Wilson scored 18 for Calvary. Robbie Kaufman added 12. Joe Greeley scored seven.
Christian: 22 19 22 14−77
Calvary: 10 10 10 9−39
Donovan Catholic, 53
Barnegat 50
Amari Ayala-Petty led the way for Donovan Catholic with 12 points. Matt Weeden chipped in 10 points, while Neithan Ramos and Alex Melon each contributed seven points. John Schlendorf (6), Jadan Anthony (5), and Trevor Pruitt (4) also scored. Dallas Weisee added two points. The Griffins improved to 8-6.
Barnegat fell to 10-4, despite 15 points from Nicholas Revello. Tyler Quinn (11) and Jaxon Baker (10) both reached double-digit scoring for the Bengals. Isaiah Gerena (8), Brendan Revello (4) and Jared Krey (2) also contributed.
Barnegat: 12 15 15 8− 50
Donovan Cath: 11 10 12 20− 53
Manchester Twp. 49,
Pinelands Reg. 33
Josh Kline scored eight points for Pinelands Regional. Rian O’Rourke added six and Bryce O’Rourke contributed two. Ryan Skeie had 13 and Matt Cyphert four.
Pinelands: 15 7 4 7−33
Manchester: 4 7 19 19−49
Wrestling
Monroe Twp. 39,
Lacey Twp. 28
106— Mason Heck L d. Michael Mustillo 7-5 (TB-1); 113— Nick Stump M p. Aidan Ott (1:01); 120— Andre Ferrauiolo L d. Anthony Motard 7-3; 126— Jayton Otlowski M p. Vinny Fantasia (5:13); 132— Colin Rolak L p. Cristiano DelVecchio (1:19); 138— Joseph Fiordaliso M p. Tyler Santana (1:16); 145— Anthony Profaci M p. Justin Cilento (1:14); 152— Cooper Bynum M p. Michael Angelo Santiago (1:24); 160— Ian McCade M p. Luciano Ferranti (1:40); 170— Chris Fanelli M d. Logan Carter 9-4; 182— Jackson Brandt L md. Justin Cholula-Conde 11-3; 195— Vincent Ceglie L p. Nico Sta Ana (2:37); 220— Gerard O’Connor L d. John Slover 10-5; 285— John Stevens L d. Jack Richards 8-4.
Records—NA.
Match began at 152
Boys bowling
From Tuesday
Egg Harbor Twp. 3, Hammonton 1: E: Alex Peretti (210 game, 601 series), Nick Fortis (223 game, 575 series), Brendan Lee (183 game, 524 series). H: Dylan Scarpato (201 game, 588 series), Robert Feriozzi (223, 572 series), James Colasurdo (200 game, 492 series).
Girls bowling
Egg Harbor Township 4, Hammonton 0 : E: Aubrey Lloyd (211, 555), Kitty Zheng (132, 362), Vicky Wang (146, 359); H: Francesca Jacobs (177, 404), Julia Simpers (142, 316), Ashlynne Scardino (109, 318).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.