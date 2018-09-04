Cape-Atlantic League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Absegami
Coach: Denise Murray
2017 record: 11-7-1
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Braves graduated leading scorer Melissa Hirst and standout defender Alexa Burns, but several leading players return. Defenders Bianca Bancheri and Morganne Schrading are back, along with midfielder Victoria Clarke and forwards Amber Conway and Alyssa DeStefano. Goalie Liz Picardi is a third-year starter.
“We have a lot of experience defensively. I think we can be competitive in the CAL if we can put in some goals,” Murray said. “They worked hard in the offseason, and I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Atlantic City
Coach: Ali Juliano
2017 record: 8-11
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Vikings graduated eight seniors, but several varsity players are back. Goalie Gabrielle Jacobson started two years ago when regular goalie Izzy Turner (now graduated) was out with a knee injury. Other key returnees include defenders Ella Mackler and Alex Fader, midfielder Catherine Agostini and forwards Alana Sanchez, Mackenzie Smith and Megan Dougherty. Defender Madelyn Fox and midfielder Sela Mesham are two new varsity players who will help the Vikings.
“We lost a lot of starters and we’re probably rebuilding a little this season,” Juliano said. “I think this year the strengths are a good team chemistry and communication. We have a couple good shooters and we have reliable people in the backfield.”
Bridgeton
Coach: Dannen Mehaffey
2017 record: 0-15
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Bulldogs had nearly all younger players last year in a winless season. Bridgeton, which has no seniors, are led by juniors Jada Edwards, Aaliyah Collins, Kiara Fuqua, Natasha Hinestroza, Brailyn Holmes, Nayely Pou and Le’Shawnti Heavens.
“We have a younger team with lots of potential,” Mehaffey said. “We’re still working on rebuilding.”
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Kristi Troster
2017 record: 7-12
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Eagles are nearly always competitive and are led by midfielders Olivia Elwell (the top senior) and Jetta Trumbauer, plus midfielder-defender Kaitlyn Riggs, forward Alexis Gray and defender Courtney Carmen.
Forward Kylie Elwell (Olivia’s cousin) started the second half of last season. Other key players include midfielder Sarah Kacprzykowski and forwards Taylor Wright and Cheyenne Avellino. Three other seniors are Madelyn Harte, Kierstin Margiel and Katherine Sansom.
“Most of them are younger kids. We lost quite a bit,” Troster said. “We have many juniors, and many of them got a taste of varsity last year. I think we’ll play a lot of people. We’ll pull from our bench quite a bit. It’ll be interesting. I think we’ll have a much better overall record.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: Jill Hatz
2017 record: 14-4-3
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Mustangs will have a new look following the graduation of Paige Care, a 30-goal scorer in 2017 who was The Press Field Hockey Player of the Year. Four other key seniors also graduated. Mainland is led by midfielders Robin Spector and Casey Murray, defender Sam Murphy and forward Julia Goodman. Michaela Brady returns in goal.
“We lost a lot of quality seniors, but the girls have been working really hard and they’ll starting to fill those positions,” Hatz said. “We’re looking to be competitive again despite the fact that we have a younger, newer team. We’re not going to let that hold us back.”
Millville
Coach: Claudia McCarthy
2017 record: 19-2-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Thunderbolts are coming off a season in which they won the CAL American for the first time since tying Ocean City for the title in 2000.
McCarthy, the coach since 1971, has a career record of 577-224-118 and 10 conference titles.
But defending the crown won’t be easy. Millville lost leading scorer Jorja Hibschman (30 goals) to a torn ACL knee injury during the girls lacrosse season and she won’t be back this season. Eight other seniors graduated.
Sophomore Casey Etter, McCarthy’s granddaughter, will be a team leader at midfield. The team also has defenders Alexia Bartleson, Carly Thompson and midfielder-defender Jaylene Williams. Abbey Sedeyn is a utility player.
Forwards include Kayla Grablow, Lauren Cox and Lexi Kukal. Goalie Alyssa McIsaac played JV last year. Three sophomore prospects are Alicia Slimmer, Angelina Kenelia and Kyla Bandachowicz.
“It’s definitely a rebuilding year,” McCarthy said. “It’ll be tough against teams with a lot of people back. We haven’t had much scoring in scrimmages. We’re basically brand new. We may be middle-of-the-pack in the conference, but we may not be.”
Ocean City
Coach: Kelsey Mitchell
2017 record: 14-8
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Red Raiders look to rebound after failing to win at least a share of the American Conference title last year for the first time since their string of 20 straight championships began in 1997. Ocean City split conference games with Millville and Mainland Regional, and lost to Clearview Regional 1-0 in the South Jersey Group III final after beating Mainland 5-2 in a semifinal. The Red Raiders lost three seniors to graduation but should certainly make a bid to win the conference back.
Goalie Maddie Kahn and midfielder Reese Bloomstead, both returning first-team Press All-Stars, are back. Kahn, a third-year starter, will play for Lehigh University next year. Bloomstead led O.C. last year with 16 goals and 15 assists. Forward-midfielders Tara McNally and Chloe Prettyman are both key players. Other returnees include defender Morgan Pizagno, forwards Molly Reardon and Jaclyn Charbonneau and midfielder Shannon DeCosta.
“We have a good core group returning and new players looking for an opportunity,” said Mitchell, who’s in her second year at the helm. “We’re looking for a successful season.”
Vineland
Coach: Kate Cronk
2017 record: 3-16
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: Vineland lost leading scorer Alexis Pineda to graduation but is looking to improve with 18 seniors and 14 juniors. Returning starters include midfielder-forward Sonialys Badillo, defender Evin Guilford, forward Tamira Lopez and midfielder Jaelinn Dawson. Zareiah Jones and Celina Rodriguez will split time in goal. MIdfielder Kiara Santana and freshman forward Alyssa Camardo will help.
“We’re very optimistic,” Cronk said. “Hopefully we’ll end up with a .500 mark.”
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
Buena Regional
Coach: Maryann Busan
2017 record: 11-8-1
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: Buena turned things around last year after going 5-10-2 in 2016, but lost some seniors to graduation. The Chiefs return a strong forward line, which includes leading scorer Kacey Jones (17 goals), Natalie Ampole and Aaliyah Baez. Sophomore goalie Giovanna Staropoli split time last year. Key first-year varsity players include defender Karlie Byrd and Katelin Egan and midfielder-forward Kylie Dwyer.
“We have a young team with only one senior (Jones), and we are going to take it one game at a time,” Busan said. “We’ll work hard and continue to improve each and every day.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: Kim Briles
2017 record: 11-7-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Pirates feature eight seniors, including forward-midfielders Tori Wilson and Lexi Marker, midfielders Rhian Freire and Gianni Luciano and forward Marlee Massaro. Defender Taylor Davis is back after missing last year with a knee injury. Midfielder-defender Liz Briles (the coach’s daughter) and defender Marissa Rivera will help the lineup.
“We have a lot of athletes and I’m still trying to make sure they maintain the fundamentals of the game,” Kim Briles said. “We want to keep everyone focused physically and mentally. I’m excited. When the girls bring their game they’re fun to watch.”
Holy Spirit
Coach: John DeMarco (first year)
2017 record: 0-15
Group: S.J. Non-Public
What to watch: DeMarco’s career record of 316-68-29 at St. Joseph is impressive indeed, and his new Holy Spirit team will certainly improve. The Spartans’ one senior is defender Kaylee Lamaine. Other returnees include midfielder Kelly Walsh, forwards Megan Erdman and Cianna Chillari, and defenders Ella Lawler and Julia Bannan. Aubrey Wittenberger, a transfer from St. Joseph, will help at midfield.
“We want them to score their first goal and win their first game, and that’ll make it easier,” DeMarco said. “I just want to win one game for the seniors, and the juniors and sophomores have been on a long road too. It makes my job easier that they want to get better. The challenge to make them a winning program will be fun.”
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Anne Bracken
2017 record: 9-6-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Caper Tigers made a big turnaround last fall after going 1-13-2 in 2016. Most of last year’s top players are back, including forward Leah Jones, defenders Cecilie Reeb and Eden Brojakowski, midfielder Reese Bracken (the coach’s daughter) and goalie Makayla Huber. Defender Julia Hinker and forward Julia Cook will help keep Lower Cape May competitive.
“They’re all playing as a team with no superstars,” Anne Bracken said. “Our main goal is that we’re just hoping to improve on last year’s record. It’s my fourth year coaching, and I had the seniors as freshmen, and they understand the team culture. Last year, we were over .500, so that’s good. Pretty much everyone contributes, including the subs.”
Middle Township
Coach: Janina Perna
2017 record: 12-9-1
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Panthers were rebuilding last year and couldn’t duplicate their 17-2-2 record of two years ago. But Middle nearly won a second straight South Jersey Group I title, losing to Schalick on penalty strokes in the final after they tied 0-0 in field play.
Returning Middle standouts include leading scorer Katie Herlihy (17 goals), now a sophomore, and midfielder Caroline Gallagher. Both were first-team Press All-Stars last year. Bridget Donahue and Ava Karimalis will lead the defense. Kate Hand, Julia Mallett and Amber Howatt are the team’s three goalies. Hand and Mallett played last year. Midfielders include Kelcie Morrow and Lower Cape May Regional transfer Veronica Johnson. Lexie Frank and Michaela Gresham will help the defense. Forwards include Dakota Ludman and Briar Lemma.
“It’s different from the prior year when we lost forwards (to graduation) because this time we lost three of our four starting defenders,” Perna said. “It’s going to be a challenge. It’s definitely our hardest schedule ever (playing Shawnee, Southern Regional, Ocean City, Clearview Regional, Delsea Regional and Mainland Regional). We want to stand up to them and get ready for the playoffs.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Jamie Toy
2017 record: 3-11-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Falcons will feature forward Emily Tunney, defenders Sarah Brosman, Savannah Masker and Phoebe Ohnumeller and gaolie Gia Albani. Katie Haye and Paige Aiken are two promising freshmen.
“We had a young team last year and we improved a great deal as the season progressed,” Toy said. “I have a positive outlook on the coming season because we have a small amount of seniors and a strong freshman group coming in. I look forward to this season to help mold this young squad into a strong threat in the CAL.”
St. Joseph
Coach: KatieLynn Burke
2017 record: 12-7-1
Group: S.J. Non-Public
What to watch: Burke took over the program last year, and St. Joseph won its eighth straight CAL National Conference championship. The Wildcats must rebuild after the graduations of high-scoring forward Gianna Morganti (now at Division I Rider) and five other key seniors.
Returnees include midfielder-defenders Hanna Stojanov and Sydney Guilford, midfielders Brooke Crowley and Alex Scocca, and goalie MeganRae Burke (KatieLynn’s younger sister). Others are forwards Gillian Moore and Makayla Veneziale, midfielder Francesca Kramer and defender Tonya Williams. Freshman prospects include forwards Anna Dankel and Mikaela Adler and defender Brielle Hutchinson.
“The girls have a lot of big shoes to fill,” KatieLynn Burke said. “We’re rebuilding, but the girls have as much drive as last year to be as successful.”
SHORE CONFERENCE
Barnegat
Coach: Jaime DiStefano (first year)
2017 record: 7-12
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Bengals returned most of their team from last year and are led by mostly non-seniors. Barnegat will get scoring and playmaking from forward-midfielder Shannon Schiverea, and midfielders Maddie Schleicher and Brooke West are key midfielders. Goalie Patricia Tanola is a third-year varsity player. The Bengals’ one senior is defender Alayna Dalati. Two good prospects are freshmen Julianna Cannizzaro and Ava Kennedy, a midfielder-forward and forward, respectively.
“DiStefano is a former Barnegat three-sport athlete and four-year field hockey player who graduated in 2013.
“We definitely want to make our mark on (Shore Conference) B South,” DiStefano said. “We’re a junior-heavy team. They have a super-positive attitude and should be competitive in the conference. They’ve been playing together since middle school, so there’s good team chemistry.”
Lacey Township
Coach: Elyse Winkle (first year)
2017 record: 6-9-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Lions lost six seniors to graduation, but feature midfielder Abby Sinibaldi and a strong defense led by Claudia Schreier, Savanna Styler and Samantha Trembley.
Winkle, the sister of former Barnegat coach Trish Winkle, was a field hockey player for Lacey and then played for Montclair State from 2002-2005. Winkle was a Lacey volunteer assistant coach for one year and spent two years as the junior varsity coach.
“We have a young team in a sense that a lot of girls do not have the varsity experience as well as the composure that comes along with that experience,” Winkle said. “We are excited to incorporate new skills and move the ball more. I keep saying to the girls to try something different; it has become our motto for the season!”
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Liz Law
2017 record: 12-5
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Wildcats graduated some key seniors from a team that tied Point Pleasant Borough for the Shore Conference B South title. Pinelands will be led by midfielder Rachel Papernik, defenders Katie Keeney, Kamryn Levance and Sarah Keady. Other midfielders include Adrian Dieckman, Karianna Eagle and Hailey Nutt. Layla Frost, Alyssa Rodriguez, Kennedy Heinrichs and Sam Kline will help the defense, and Jamilyn Hawkins and Brianna Triebel are forwards. Goalies are Ally Vesoz and Mickenzie Horay. Kamryn Borden is a freshman utility player.
“There will be a little bit of rebuilding. I like to think of it as adapting,” Law said. “I think the year will be challenging, but there will be opportunities to grow as a team. The team is versatile, and we’re focusing on fundamentals. We hope to play a communicative game and an adaptable game.”
Southern Regional
Coach: Jenna Lombardo
2017 record: 21-3
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Rams graduated 17 seniors from last year’s Shore Conference A South championship team but return some key players. Southern lost only to powers Shore Regional, Eastern Regional and Rumson-Fair Haven, and the Rams later beat Shore.
Southern returns its two first-team Press All-Stars, defender Emma Wilhelm and midfielder Maitland Demand. Other returnees include forwards Erika Barbera and Ruby Ramales, midfielders Alexis Maul and Maggie Brummer, and defenders Priscilla Nicolini and Jessica Caiazzo.
“We have a lot of returning varsity players, and a lot of new surprises have stepped up,” Lombardo said.
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Alysse Mitchell
Group: S.J. Group II
2017 record: 5-14
What to watch: The Colts graduated seven seniors but return many varsity players. Back are midfielders Kylie Ogden, Kimalina Pladeck and Chrisi Miletta, defenders Ashley DeLuke, Abby Shoemaker and Emma Snodgrass, goalie Taylor Rossiter and forward Mariah Darling.
“They’re a good crew and work well together,” Mitchell said. “Scoring was difficult last year, and I want them to be goal hungry. I’d like to hit .500 and move forward in the playoffs. I saw some good things last year and we’re hoping to build on that.”
Hammonton
Coach: Rosie Staas
2017 record: 10-8
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Blue Devils will be led offensively by their three returning starters, midfielder-forwards Domenica Rehmann and Bella Mortellite and forward Samantha Whittaker. Gabrielle Bock will lead the defense. Lexi DeRosa will be a first-year starter in goal. Kristin Adirzone, Abby Smith and Gabrielle Abruzzese will help the offense, and Gabriella Gherardi and Mia Mars will bolster the defense. Freshmen include midfielder-forward Olivia Osborne and defender Taylor Perna.
“Honestly, this is a rebuilding year if I’ve ever seen one,” Staas said. “I expect these girls to give everything they have and leave it all on the field. Our goal for these girls is to improve as a unit every day until they can become cohesive and successful.”
— Guy Gargan
