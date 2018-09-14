Four players scored for the Cedar Creek High School field hockey team in its 4-1 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Friday.
Tori Wilson, Kaitlyn DeMaio, Alexa Marker and Marlee Massaro each scored for the Pirates, while Abriell Luko made four saves, and Hannah McKensie added one assist.
Buena Regional’s Kacey Jones scored one goal with an assist from Aaliyah Baez. Giovanna Staropoli made nine saves for the Chiefs (0-3).
SCHALICK 5,
HAMMONTON 0
Juliana Donato scored three goals for Schalick (4-0), while Dominique Rodriguez had two assists. Calli Ellison had 10 saves.
Alexis DeRosa made 11 saves for the Blue Devils (0-2).
Holy Spirit 1,
Deptford Township 1
Maggie Cella scored for Holy Spirit (0-3-1) with 13 minutes remaining in regulation.
Megan Erdman assisted. Lauren Mevoli made 12 saves for the Spartans.
For Deptford (1-2-1), Isabella Serrano scored.
Southern Reg. 2,
Brick Township 0
Maitland Demand scored both goals as the Rams improved to 3-0.
Emily Raylman had one assist, and Luaren Bakker made one save for the shutout.
Clearview Reg. 1,
Middle Township 0
The Pioneers’ Anna Bruno scored the game’s only goal.
Ali Palumbo recorded the assist. Julianna Smith made two saves for Clearview (3-1).
For the Panthers (1-2), Kaitlyn Hand made seven saves.
Lacey Township 2,
Manchester Township 0
Alyssa Costello and Kylie Scott scored for the Lions (1-2), and Claudia Schreier and Jolene Angellella each had an assist.
Mary Kate Eden made four saves.
For Manchester (1-3), Corrine Test made 11 saves.
Barnegat 4,
Donovan Catholic 1
Barnegat’s Ava Kennedy scored two goals, and Madeline Schleicher had two assists in a Shore Conference game.
Shannon Schiverea and Brooke West scored one goal apiece for the Bengals, and Patricia Tanola made three saves for the Bengals (3-1).
Gaetiana Cino scored one goal for Donovan Catholic (0-2).
Girls tennis
Cumberland Reg. 4,
Gloucester Tech 1
At Cumberland
Singles—Savannah Falk C d. Sabrina FInneran 6-1, 6-1; Connie Bevacqua C d. Allison Pitner 7-5, 6-2; Christina Ludovico G d. Justina Paulino 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Bella Nash-Amy Jespersen C d. Avery Canna-Deryn Bullock 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-3; Molly Andersen-Amy Hemple C d. Maddie Black-Sydney Craig 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.
Records—Cumberland 2-2; Gloucester Tech 2-4.
Brick Memorial 4,
Southern Regional 1
At Brick
Singles—Kelly Cole B d. Christina D’Amodio 6-4, 6-4; Alanna Benson B d. Nicole Conroy 6-3, 6-1; Dorian Schwartz B d. Cassidy Callan 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles—Marla Forfar-Anjolina Martin B d. Sarah Pampalone-Kelsey Bellack 6-2, 4-6 (10-4); Ella Brown-Cristina Ciborowski S d. Lindsey Gil-Evelin Vass 6-3, 6-1.
Records—Southern 2-1, Brick Mem. 3-1.
Millville 4,
Absegami 1
At Absegami
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Anna Azari 6-2, 6-1; Kourtney Grotti M d. Kaelin Kwok 6-1, 6-2; Phoebe Baldasarre M d. Cassandra DeStefano 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—Karleigh McCafferty-Alexis Taylor M d. Aleeza Moschella-Chandni Surti 6-1, 6-1; Adonai Martinez-Kelly Mazurkiewicz M d. Lilynn Custodio-Hadia Muhammedsani 6-2, 6-0.
Records—M 2-1; A 0-6.
Barnegat 5,
Brick Township 0
At Barnegat (on Thursday)
Singles—Madison Linton d. Irene Wojcik 6-0, 6-1; Lily Spagnola d. Mekayla Miksza 6-0, 6-3; Haley Jencik d. Gabriella Argento 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles—Neena Singh-Alianna Aguiar d. Madison Hernandez-Kate McBride 4-6, 6-3 (10-4); Maya Quinn-Kiara Montanez d. Angelica Quintero-Therese Tocci 6-1, 6-3.
Records—Barnegat 4-1, Brick 0-4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.