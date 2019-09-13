The Cedar Creek High School girls soccer team raced out to a five-goal halftime lead and held on to beat Middle Township 5-4 on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
Corinne Morgan had three goals and an assist for the host Pirates (2-2).
Alicia Jones added two goals and an assist.
Corissa Robbins, Jezlyn Cross and Riley Thomas added the other assists.
Middle Township almost evened the score in the second half, led by Eva Dimitrov with two goals.
Ana Bond and Kira Sides each added a goal for the Panthers.
Olivia Vanelli made eight saves for Cedar Creek. Brynn Bock had six for Middle Township.
Mainland Reg. 6,
Oakcrest 2
Mainland Regional put 20 shots on goal en route to a victory over Oakcrest (0-2).
Camryn Dirkes and Gina Geraci had two goals apiece for the Mustangs (3-1). Serena D’Anna and Meghan Pellegrino added the other two.
Sage Glover, Carly Strang, Lila Schoen, Pellegrino and Geraci all had assists.
Gabrielle Gibson made seven saves for the Falcons (0-2).
Ocean City 7,
Lower Cape May 0
Delaney Lappin scored two goals for the Red Raiders.
Kasey McDonnell, Summer Deimet, Faith Slimmer, Hope Slimmer and Kelsey White each added a goal.
The Slimmer sisters each had an assist, as did White, Carly Reighard, Suzy Dietrich and Aimee Altieri.
Goalie Kiarra Soto made 23 saves for Lower Cape May, and Molly McGuigan added two more.
Ocean City improved to 3-0. Lower Cape May fell to 1-3.
Gloucester Tech 7,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Meghan Guarente and Micaiah Croce had two goals each for Gloucester Tech (4-2).
Croce also had an assist as Gloucester Tech improved to 4-2.
Rebecca Jepsen, Georgia Bevelheimer and Alexandra Lowry each had a goal.
Danielle Jepsen and Lowry both had two assists in the victory.
Bevelheimer, Croce and Hailey Sulzbach all had one assist.
Sara-Kate Cassidy had seven saves for the Colts (1-5).
Egg Harbor Twp. 7,
Bridgeton 0
Kara Semet, Kyleigh Overman, Lauren Ebner, Alicia Page, Maddy Morgan, Anne Rutledge and Samantha Murphy each scored for the Eagles.
Grace Baumgartel earned the shutout with four saves as the Eagles improved to 4-0.
The Bulldogs fell to 0-4.
From Thursday
Buena Reg. 3,
Cape May Tech 0
Sophie Ridolpho had two goals for Buena (2-0-1). Mannetta McAvaddy scored once.
Hailey Pinto had eight saves for Cape May Tech (0-3), and Sammi Jenison had nine.
Field hockey
Oakcrest 3,
Absegami 0
Sarah Brosman scored twice for host Oakcrest (4-1) and Katie Haye had one goal.
Paige Mlynarczyk had four saves for the shutout. Kayla Ospina made 12 stops for Absegami (2-3).
GCIT 3,
Cumberland Reg. 1
Danielle Johnson, Zoe Lucibello and McKenna Mealey each scored for GCIT (3-2).
Laila Muhammad had two assists. Kaylee Hartung had one.
Hazel Gilligan scored for Cumberland (2-4). Laura Bowen had an assist.
From Thursday
Buena Reg. 1,
Winslow Twp. 0
The Chiefs’ Aaliyah Baez scored with an an assist from Tatiana Shukovsky.
Buena improved to 1-2. Winslow Township fell to 0-2.
Giovana Staropoli made two saves, Kendal Bryant one.
Girls tennis
Lower Cape May Reg. 3,
Middle Township 2
At Lower Cape May Regional
Singles—Emily Worster LCM d. Samantha Braun 6-4, 6-0; Abigail Smith MT d. Viktoria Simonsen 6-2, 6-4; Delaney Brown LCM d. Sarina Wen 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles—Ava Elisano-Riley Rekuc MT d. Hope Sandhoff-Abby Sachs (score not available); Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin LCM d. Samantha Payne-Jenna DiPasquale 6-1, 6-0.
Records—MT 2-5; LCM 5-0.
Oakcrest 3,
Our Lady of Mercy 2
At Cedar Creek
Singles—Grace Hamburg O d. Sydney Groen 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Anshruta Chidananda O d. Lia D’Orio 6-3, 6-0. Alexa Petrosh O d. Maris Horner 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles—Cece Capone and Alexi Phommathep O d Julie Andaloro and Jessica Haddad 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Ava Valecce and Annalise Visalli O d. Hannah Derringer and Kylee Astleford 7-6, (7-3), 6-2.
Records—Oakcrest 3-3; OLMA 2-2
Millville 4,
Absegami 1
At Millville
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Anna Azari 6-0, 6-0. Phoebe Baldasarre M d. Olivia Hughes 6-2, 6-4. Karleigh McCafferty, M d. Kaelin Kwok 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan M d. Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Graziano 6-1, 6-1. Rebecca Butcher and Emily Bishop M d. Aleeza Moschella and Lilynn Custodio 6-4, 6-1.
Records— Millville 8-1; Absegami 2-3
Vineland 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Bridgeton
Singles—Julia Holmes V d. Anne Dominique 7-6, (7-3), 6-2. Krishna Patel V d. Francheska Vera 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti V d. Jenaya Cruz and Ariana Cruz 6-0, 6-0. Marissa Marchese and Kyra Hall V d. Yennifer Lopez and Maryfer Carcia 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Vineland 5-1; Bridgeton 0-5
Holy Spirit 5,
Pleasantville 0
At Pleasantville
Singles—Morgan Grimmie H d. Yani Mcneil 6-3, 6-1. Lorena Saavedra H d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-0, 6-0. Sophia Pasquale H d. Imane Wicks 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Emily Gresham and Katie Deritis H d. Christie Paul and Diana St. Martin 6-2, 6-3. Marlea Shannon and Cassidy Ross H d. Keanni Dupont and Ah’lajzlah Gainer 6-4, 6-0.
Records—Holy Spirit 4-1; Pleasantville 1-3.
From Thursday
Barnegat 4,
Brick Twp. 0
At Brick Twp.
Singles— Madison Linton d. Irene Wojcik 6-1, 6-0; Alianna Aguiar d. Monserrat Corrado 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles— Haley Jencik-Kiara Montanez d. Gabriella Argento-Kate McBride 6-1, 6-1; Caitlin Anderson-Paige Menegus d. Nanci Aguirre-Gianeses Bravo 6-2, 6-1.
Records— Barnegat 4-2, Brick 0-5.
