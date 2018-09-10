The Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey team defeated Absegami 3-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.
The Eagles’ Kaitlyn Riggs scored the first goal of the game off an assist from Jette Trumbauer. Absegami’s Kathleen Walls answered with a goal to make it 1-1 at the half.
Olivia Elwell scored on an assist from Taylor Wright for the Eagles. Trumbauer then scored the eventual game-winner.
Rebecca Macchia made five saves for the Eagles.
Braves goaltender Liz Picardi made 11 saves.
It was EHT’s season opener, while Absegami fell to 0-2.
Lower Cape May Reg. 2,
Millville 0
Anna Franklin and Maya Critchfield scored for the Caper Tigers (2-0).
Makayla Hueber made three saves.
For Millville (0-1), Alyssa McIsaac made five saves.
Girls volleyball
Pleasantville 2,
Camden County Tech 0
The Greyhounds won 25-20, 25-19.
Ailin Mata-Polanco had 16 service points and five aces for Pleasantville. Nairelys Hernandez added three digs and four kills.
The Greyhounds improved to 2-0.
Cedar Creek 2,
Winslow Township 0
The Pirates won 25-13, 25-20 to improve to 2-0.
Nina Casselberry had nine kills and three aces, while Alex Zaremba added 16 assists and three aces.
Hailey Cornell had seven service points, two aces and two assists.
Southern Regional 2,
Central Regional 0
Southern Regional beat Central 25-16, 25-14.
Gianna Schiattarella led with seven kills, four digs, two aces and one block.
Kari Klimek also had seven kills, and Stephanie Soares added 21 assists, three service points and one block. Jess Sprankle had six digs, five service points and two aces for the Rams (2-0).
Central fell to 0-1.
Pinelands Regional 2,
Manchester Township 0
Pinelands defeated Manchester Township 25-9, 25-8 in a Shore Conference match.
Kayla Thornton led the Wildcats with seven digs, two kills and two aces and Cierra Seals had five aces, one dig and two kills.
Olivia Anderson added six kills and one dig. Victoria Pickel had five assists, five digs, one kill and one ace.
For Manchester, Naya Darnowski led with 12 digs, and Valery Arango added four assists.
Absegami 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
Kaylin Flukey led the Braves (2-1) to a 25-12, 25-12 victory. She had nine aces and five kills, while Kailyn Fortis had 12 assists, three kills and two aces.
Boys soccer
Oakcrest 4,
Schalick 0
Asembo Augo scored twice for the Falcons (3-0), while Wiley Markley and Gabe Paz added one goal apiece.
Mason Stokes recorded two assistsMatt Boakes made seven saves.
Buena Regional 7,
Cape May Tech 2
Lucas Souder scored three goals for the Chiefs (3-0), while J.J. Ellis added two goals.
Charlie Saglimbeni and Anthony Delgado each scored one goal, while Scott Calixto recorded two assists.
Jake Gugliemlmi made seven saves.
The Hawks (2-2) were tied 1-1 at halftime.
Lucas Gehring and Joel Sheptock scored for Cape May Tech, while Mike Brown had an assist.
Life Center Academy 6,
Atlantic Christian 2
Ben Noble scored both goals for Atlantic Christian, and Elijah Champman had five saves. Atlantic Christian falls to 0-1.
Girls soccer
Buena Regional 6,
Cape May Tech 0
Sophia Ridolfo scored three goals for the Chiefs (2-0-1), while Olivia Dortu, Maria Muzzarelli and Evelyn Cruz each added one apiece.
Bridget Gilliano made four saves.
The Hawks fell to 0-3.
Girls tennis
Cumberland Regional 4,
Highland Regional 1
At Cumberland
Singles—Savannah Falk C d. Maya Puyat 6-1, 6-3; Connie Bevacqua, C d. Alanna Weeks 6-3, 6-3; Reilly Ceschan H d. Justina Paulino 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Doubles—Amy Jespersen-Bella Nash C d. Ana Ramos-Alexis DiMartinis 6-0, 6-1; Molly Andersen-Amy Hemple C d. Alyssa McKendry-Cheyenne Miller 6-0, 6-0.
Records—C 1-1; H 0-3.
