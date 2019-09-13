Wildwood High School’s Jenna Hans scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, Friday to give the Warriors girls soccer team a 2-1 win over host Salem.
It was the first win of the season for the Warriors (1-2). Amelia Montgomery scored for Salem.
Millville 6,
Atlantic City 0
Olivia Giordano led the visiting Thunderbolts (4-0) with two goals and an assist. All the scoring was in the first half. Kelsey Andres had a goal and two assists, and Kylie Giordano, Leah Shaw and Karli Jones each added a goal. Julianna Giordano and Joya Cisco had assists.
Barnegat 4,
Keyport 0
Jillian Jankowski led the visiting Bengals (5-0) with two goals and two assists. Erin Breyta added a goal and an assist. Kelsea Jecas scored a goal, and Maya McBee added an assist.
Angelica Laudati made five saves for the shutout.
Keyport fell to 1-2.
Kingsway 1,
Hammonton 0
Kingsway (3-2-1) won on an unassisted goal from Camryn O’Rourke. Hammonton fell to 2-3.
Vineland 2,
ACIT 1
Vineland (1-2-1) got goals from Angelina Mainiero and Delaney Fisher.
Arianna Young scored for the Red Hawks (1-4) on an assist from Lillian Munoz. Rosa Urtado had nine saves.
Red Bank Reg. 2,
Lacey Twp. 1
Red Bank (4-0) won on goals by Ellie Lynch and Caitlyn Decker. Maggie Cahill had an assist. Addy McCarthy made 10 saves.
Abby Stephens had the goal for Lacey. Nicole Coraggio had 14 saves.
Pilgrim Academy 6,
Gloucester Christian 1
Sophia Parise had three goals with an assist for Pilgrim Academy (2-0).
Mackenzie Smith had two goals and two assists, and teammate Elaina Smith contributed the remaining goal.
Gloucester County Christian fell to 1-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.