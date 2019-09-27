Millville High School’s Jorja Hibschman scored a little more than a minute into overtime and the Thunderbolts field hockey team beat visiting Atlantic City 1-0 Friday.
The Cape-Atlantic League American Conference win put Millville at 7-1 overall (6-1 conference). Alyssa McIsaac had one save for the shutout. Najay’e Albright made 10 saves for Atlantic City (5-4-1).
NO. 7 Southern Reg. 3,
Jackson Memorial 0
Kiera Lyons, Emily Raylman and Erika Barbera each scored to help the Rams, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, improve to 10-1.
Maitland Demand had two assists. Raylman had one. Maddy Brown made three saves for the shutout.
Mildred Trembley had eight saves for Jackson Memorial (6-3-1).
Middle Township 3,
Oakcrest 1
Caroline Gallagher, Katie Herlihy and McKenna Super each scored for visiting Middle (9-2), and Gallagher added an assist. The Panthers led 2-0 at halftime. Sadie Crispell scored for Oakcrest, and Katie Haye assisted. Paige Mlynarczyk had six saves for the Falcons (7-3).
Cumberland Reg. 2,
Gloucester City 2
Christina Miletta had a goal and an assist for visiting Cumberland (4-7-1). Regan McQuilkin scored one, and Allison Robinson added an assist. Madeline Ott made 12 saves. Payton Carr and Hayley Welsh each scored for Gloucester (3-6-1).
Girls volleyball
Mainland Reg. 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
Mainland Regional (7-4) beat visiting Our Lady of Mercy Academy 25-15, 25-18.
Captain Emma Zurawski led the Mustangs with 13 service points, three aces and two kills. Co-captain Savannah Goff had 12 service points, six aces and five assists.
Oakcrest 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Oakcrest defeated Egg Harbor Township 25-14, 25-14.
Angel Larson had five kills and an ace for Oakcrest. Emma McErlain had four kills and seven assists, Haley Duffy had two kills, nine assists and four aces.
Absegami 2,
Pleasantville 0
Absegami (10-1) beat Pleasantville 25-22, 25-11.
Kaylin Flukey led the Braves with 11 kills and eight digs. Kailyn Fortis had 18 assists and five digs.
Jackie Fortis added six kills and four digs.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Manchester Twp. 0
Pinelands won in two sets, 25-19, 25-8.
Bailey Lawrence led play for Pinelands Regional (10-3) with 17 service points, 12 assists, four digs, three aces and a kill.
Emma Capriglione had five digs, four assists, four kills, a block and a service point.
Britney Houseworth had eight digs, five service points, an ace, an assist and a kill.
Destiny Adams led Manchester Township (1-9) with four kills and two blocks.
Southern Reg. 2,
Central Reg. 0
Southern Regional (13-2) beat Central Regional (6-6) 25-15, 25-9.
The Rams were led by Stephanie Soares with 14 assists, eight service points and five digs.
Rachael Pharo had eight service points, three digs and two aces. Gianna Schiattarella had eight kills, four service points and a block.
Lacey Twp. 2,
Point Pleasant Beach 0
Lacey Township (5-6) beat Point Pleasant Beach (1-11) 25-6, 25-17.
Lacey was led by Lacey McKim with 18 assists, 10 service points, four aces and two digs.
Rebecca Lorton had nine service points, four aces and three kills. Maggie Ann Hodges had eight service points, five digs, two kills and an ace.
Emma Nagy led Point Pleasant Beach with four digs, three kills and two aces.
Victoria Waldron had eight digs for Point Pleasant.
