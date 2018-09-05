Reese Bracken scored the game winning goal with 2 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first half Wednesday to lead the Lower Cape May Regional High School’s field hockey team to a 1-0 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League non-division game.
Makayla Hueber made six saves to earn the shutout for the Caper Tigers (1-0). Liz Picardi made 12 saves for Absegami (0-1).
Mainland Regional 1,
Cedar Creek 0
Emmalynn Carson scored in the first half for Mainland. Hannah Blake assisted the goal and goalie Michaela Brady had 13 saves for the Mustangs (1-0). Cedar Creek’s Gabrielle Luko had 12 saves as the Pirates (0-1).
Southern Regional 6,
Toms River South 0
Maitland Demand scored three goals and had two assists to help the Rams win their season opener. Erika Barbera added two goals and an assist and Emily Raylman also scored. Lauren Baker had four saves for the shutout.
Shawnee 10,
Middle Township 0
The host Renegades (1-0) scored four goals in the first half of the nonleague game and six in the second. Erica Solomen had two goals and two assists for Shawnee, while Amanda Beck had two goals and one assist, and Riley Eck added two goals. Middle is 0-1.
Girls volleyball
Oakcrest 2,
Seneca 1
Oakcrest defeated Seneca 23-25, 25-17, 25-20. Ionyonia Alves had 10 kills to lead the Falcons while Hannah McErlain put up five kills and six digs. Jackie Wilhelm added eight digs.
Lenape 2,
Absegami 0
Absegami fell to Lenape 25-19, 25-19 in the Braves’ home opener. Kaylin Flukey led Absegami with three kills, three aces and two digs. Jackie Fortis added three kills and Kailyn Fortis had five assists.
