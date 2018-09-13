The Mainland Regional High School field hockey team scored three goals in the first half to defeat Absegmai 3-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday. Julia Goodman, Robin Spector and Jenna Fantasia scored for the Mustangs in the first half. Emmalyn Carson added an assist and Michaela Brady had 10 saves for Mainland (2-0).
Vicoria Clarke prevented the shutout with a goal for the Braves (0-2) in the second half. Liz Picardi had 16 saves.
Cedar Creek 6,
Oakcrest 0
Tori Wilson scored three goals to help the Pirates (1-1) beat the Falcons (1-1). Hannah McKensie, Lexi Marker and Marlee Massaro scored a goal apiece for Cedar Creek. Massaro and Marker also had an assist each and Rhian Freire had two. Gabrielle Luko had three saves. Gia Albani had 10 saves for Oakcrest.
Atlantic City 7,
Bridgeton 0
Catherine Agostini scored four goals for the Vikings (1-2). Sela Mesham, Megan Dougherty and Alex Siganos added a goal each. Bridgeton fell to 0-1.
