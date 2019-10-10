The Millville High School field hockey team beat host Absegami 6-0 to give Thunderbolts coach Claudia McCarthy her 600th career victory.
The Thunderbolts (13-1) are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Alicia Slimmer led with three goals and had one assist. Casey Etter had two goals and two assists. Tamiya Bryant added a goal and an assist, and Jorja Hibschman had an assist.
Millville led 3-3 at halftime. Alyssa McIsaac recorded the shutout with 6 saves. Absegami’s Kayla Ospina made 20 saves (5-11).
No. 6 Southern Reg. 3,
Brick Memorial 0
Maitland Demand scored twice for Southern (14-1), which is ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11. Erika Barbara added a goal.
Kate Porpora made 13 saves for Brick Memorial (2-10-4).
Lower Cape May Reg. 2,
Buena Reg. 1
Julia Cook and Reese Bracken scored for the Caper Tigers, and Regan Morrison made five saves.
Natalie Ampole scored for the Chiefs.
Deptford 2,
Holy Spirit 1
Jania Long and Brianna Stocklin each had a goal for Deptford. Kylie Bythrow had an assist. Katrina Abrenica made five saves.
Holy Spirit fell to 2-8-3. No other information was available.
Girls soccer
Hammonton 4,
Schalick 1
Maddie Mortelliti, Alyssa Whittaker, Kendall Stansbury and Remy Smith each had a goal for Hammonton (5-8-1). Alyssa Petulla and Emily Dustman added an assist apiece. Emma Peretti made 11 saves.
Lauren Volovar scored for Schalick, and Ahnika Eberl had the assist for Schalick (12-3).
Cape May Tech 3,
Pleasantville 1
Sarah Schall, Katie Keppel and Emily Pasceri each scored for Cape May Tech. Hailey Pinto made five saves, and Sammie Jenison made three.
For Pleasantville, Samantha Sanchez scored with an assist from Iliana Pacheco.
Brick Memorial 3,
Barnegat 0
Izzy Hernandez, Makenzie Fanning and Julia Truisi each had a goal and an assist for Brick Memorial (2-9-2).
Maya McBee made 11 saves for Barnegat (8-6).
