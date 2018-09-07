Ocean City High School’s Reese Bloomstead led with three goals as the Red Raiders field hockey team opened the season with a 6-1 win over host Vineland on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference game.
Jaclyn Charbonneau, Morgan DeCosta and Tara McNally added one goal apiece. Chloe Prettyman had two assists and Courtney Stoerrle had one.
The Red Raiders were up 3-0 at halftime. For Vineland (1-1), Sonialys Badillo scored off an assist by Tamira Lopez.
Gateway Regional 2,
Holy Spirit 0
Courtney Farren and Maria Triantafillou each scored for Gateway. Spirit fell to 0-2.
From thursday
Delsea Regional 11,
Cumberland Regional 0
Abby Hartwell and Madison Visalli each scored three goals for host Delsea.
GCIT 3,
Hammonton 1
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime, and visiting GCIT scored two second-half goals. Samantha Whittaker scored for Hammonton and Gabriella Gherardi assisted. Alexis DeRosa made 12 saves for the Blue Devils (0-1).
St. Joseph 2,
Buena Regional 0
Anna Dankel and Makayla Veneziale each scored for host St. Joseph (1-1), and Mikaela Adler had one assist. MeganRae Burke recorded the shutout with 20 saves.
Pinelands Regional 3,
Jackson Liberty 1
Rachel Papernik scored all three goals for visiting Pinelands in its season opener. Jamilyn Hawkins had two assists and Sarah Keady had one. Wildcats goalies Mickenzie Horay and Ally Vesoz each had one save.
