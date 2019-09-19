The Pinelands Regional High School field hockey team beat visiting Donovan Catholic 8-0 on Thursday in a Shore Conference B South Division game.
Adrian Dieckman led the host Wildcats with three goals, and Sarah Keady added two goals. Layla Frost, Karianna Eagle and Sam Kline had a goal apiece, and Mickinzie Horay made two saves for the shutout. Donovan Catholic fell to 2-5.
Point Pleasant Borough 12,
Lacey Twp. 0
Heather Kimak and Jordan Car lead Point Pleasant (7-0) with four goals each. Ryane Fisahn had two goals.
Lucia Farina and Lily Johnson had one goal each. Kimak and Cassie Cambell had an assist each.
Haley Billhardt made 34 saves for Lacey Township (1-4).
Barnegat 2,
Jackson Liberty 1
Barnegat (5-1-1) had goals from Shannon Schiverea and Brooke West. West also had an assist. Patricia Tanola made five saves.
Kristina Marotta scored for Jackson Liberty (1-3-1) on an assist from Samantha Granza.
No. 10 Clearview Regional 10,
Cumberland Regional 2
Abby Vesey scored three goals and had three assists for visiting Clearview (6-0), the No. 10 team in The Press Elite 11. Nicole Jackson and Allison Robinson scored a goal apiece for Cumberland, and Hazel Gilligan had an assist. Madeline Ott made 26 saves for the Colts (3-5).
From Wednesday
Vineland 6,
Bridgeton 1
Jaelinn Dawson led Vineland (1-4) scoring with two goals. Maines Abby, Navaja Butler, Tamira Lopez and Nicole Stanker had one each. Jaelinn Dawson had an assist. Zareiah Jones made four saves.
Dej’Mera Mosley scored for Bridgeton (0-5). Kiara Fuega had five saves.
From Tuesday
Cumberland Regional 2,
Deptford 0
Laura Bowen had a goal and assist for the visiting Colts (3-4) and Nicole Jackson had a goal.
