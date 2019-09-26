The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Lakewood 2-1 on Thursday.
The host Wildcats (9-3) won it with scores of 13-25, 25-17 and 25-12. Emma Capriglione had 12 kills, 15 digs, two blocks and three service points. Sharon Benson also had 12 kills and addedd three blocks, seven service points and six aces.
Allison Grotts added three kills, two digs, 14 assists and nine service points. Olivia Anderson had seven kills, four digs and six service points, and Brittney Houseworth added 12 digs. Lakewood fell to 6-4.
Cedar Creek 2,
Jackson Liberty 0
The host Pirates (9-3) won with scores of 25-16 and 25-17. Nina Casselberry led with eight kills and had three service points. Angelina Cox had 17 assists, six service points and one kills. Amanda Purdy added two kills, 10 service points, two aces, two digs and a block. Riley Lower had four kills and a block. Jackson Liberty fell to 9-3.
From Wednesday
Oakcrest 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
The Falcons won with set scores of 25-6 and 25-11. Ariana Torres had six kills and five aces for host Oakcrest (5-2). Emma McErlain added four kills and four assists, and Maddy Connelly had four kills. Haley Duffy had two kills, two digs, seven assists and five aces. For OLMA (3-6), Jenna Ryan led with two kills, two service points and two aces.
Egg Harbor Twp. 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Egg Harbor Township (2-5) beat Lower Cape May Regional 25-6, 25-17. No further information was available.
