OCEAN CITY — A second-half barrage by the Ocean City High School field hockey team gave the Red Raiders an 8-0 victory over Cape-Atlantic League rival Millville on Thursday at Carey Stadium.
Ocean City dominated play the whole game but led only 1-0 at halftime.
Senior forward Jaclyn Charbonneau scored the only goal of the first 30 minutes from 4 yards out in front in the 21st minute, after a pass from the right by Molly Reardon. The Red Raiders continued to add to the lead, starting with Reardon’s tip-in of a Reese Bloomstead shot at 2 minutes, 29 seconds in the second half.
Ocean City improved to 3-0 overall and in the CAL American Conference. Millvllle, rebuilding after winning the conference title last year, is 0-2 (0-1).
“We were playing a bit individual in the first half, but we got the passing game going in the second half,” Ocean City coach Kelsey Mitchell said. “Our goal is to get better every day.”
Tara McNally, a sophomore midfielder, scored Ocean City’s third goal with a blast from just inside the circle with 24:25 left to play. Bloomstead scored off an assist by Reardon to make it 4-0, and McNally scored again with 17:08 left.
“We played a little sloppy in the first half but overall still pretty well,” said McNally, a 15-year-old resident of Marmora in Upper Township. “We brought our ‘A’ game in the second half.”
Other O.C. scorers were Courtney Stoerrle, Chloe Prettyman and Olivia Schneider. Maddie Kahn did not have to make a save. Millville’s Alyssa McIsaac made 12 saves, including eight in the first half. The Red Raiders had eight corners to Millville’s none.
Ocean City won the CAL American each year from 1997 through 2016, including twice when it shared the title. Millville split two games with the Red Raiders last fall but won the conference with a 12-1-1 American record, while O.C. went 12-2.
Millville 0 0—0
Ocean City 1 7—8
Goals—McNally (2), Charbonneau, Reardon, Bloomstead, Stoerrle, Prettyman, Schneider OC.
Goalies—McIsaac (12) M. Kahn (0) OC.
Records—M 0-2; OC 3-0.
