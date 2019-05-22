Five boys and five girls high school athletes were announced as finalists for the 2019 Nichterlein-McCabe Old Grad Award on Wednesday.
Representing the girls finalists are Atlantic City's Claudine Smith, Cedar Creek's Alexis Marker, Holy Spirit's Paige Sofield, Oakcrest's Brielle Smith and St. Joseph's Geena Tartaglia.
The boys finalists are Buena Regional's Christopher Doughty, Egg Harbor Township's Jordan Sweeney, Holy Spirit's T.J. Given, Oakcrest's Alec Rodriguez and Pleasantville's Sahmir Jones.
The award represents the best senior male and female athlete in Atlantic County who have earned varsity letters in multiple sports. Nominees are recommended by their respective schools and a committee of retired coaches, athletic directors and the Nichterlein-McCabe families select the top five from a scoring rubric. The highest scorer will be announced June 3 during a luncheon at The Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.
Last year's winners were Mainland's Alyssa Aldridge and Hammonton's GianCarlo Palmieri.
The other nominees from the 12 Atlantic County schools were Sean Blair and Elizabeth Picardi (Absegami), Colin Beasley and Brooke Seelman (ACIT), Kacey Jones (Buena), Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek), Emily Cheeseman (EHT), Luke McBrearty and Marisa Passarella (Hammonton), Jack Sarkos and Taylor Dalzell (Mainland), Jennifer Ozoria (Pleasantville), and Robert Hyndman Jr. (St. Joseph).
The Old Grad Award was started more than 50 years ago by The Press of Atlantic City sports editor Ed Nichterlein and continued by Joe and George McCabe. The Press is no longer associated with the award.
