Olivia Fiocchi scored one goal and had an assist in Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s 3-0 win over Wildwood Catholic on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division girls soccer game.
Nicolette Merlino and Isabella Burhanna also scored for the Villagers (6-1-1).
Shannon Kavanagh had three assists, and Giana Patitucci had one. Isababella Testa earned the shutout.
Leona Macrina made nine saves for Wildwood Catholic (4-1-1).
Buena Reg. 4,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Maria Muzzarelli scored twice for Buena Regional (4-0-2). Sophia Ridolfo had one goal and two assists.
Olivia Dortu had one goal. Jessica Perella made three saves.
Cumberland fell to 1-8.
Atlantic Christian 6,
Lancaster Co. Christian 0
Chloe Vogel led Atlantic Christian with two goals.
Freshman Paige Noble also scored, and fellow freshmen Maddie DeNick, Reyna Lewis and Eva Elgersma each scored their first varsity goal.
Sydney Pearson, Cristen Winkel, Eden Wilson and Tiana Phillips each had assists. Shelby Einwechter made 10 saves for the shutout.
Millville 5,
Mainland Reg. 2
Olivia Giordano scored three goals for Millville (7-0) and had one assist.
Kelsey Andres had two goals and two assists. Jayme Sooy had an assist.
Kira Parsons had five saves, Trista Cleaves had one.
Gabby Geraci and Sage Glover had one goal each for Mainland Regional (5-2).
Atlantic Tech 7,
Atlantic City 0
Hailey Gould set a team record in the Red Hawks' (2-6) win over Atlantic City (1-4) Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Gould scored five goals to become her teams record high scorer with 40 goals. She already holds the assist record with 32.
Grace Speer and Amada Huesca also scored a goal each, and Arianna Young had two assists.
Rosa Urtado made five saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.