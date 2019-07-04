Five area rowers recently earned academic awards for the Drexel University men's crew team.
Colin Stewart (Ocean City H.S.), Brandon Kintish (Mainland Regional), Douglas Davis (Mainland), Rocco Fucetola (St. Augustine Prep) and Hunter Reed (St. Augustine) were named to the Intercollegiate Rowing Association's All-Academic Team for the 2018-19 season.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.35 or higher, completed one full year at their institution (freshmen and first-year transfers are not eligible), be an institutional letter winner and also compete at the 2019 IRA National Championship Regatta.
