Colin Stewart

Colin Stewart, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate from Upper Township, competed for the Undine Barge Club, based in Philadelphia, on Saturday at the Schuylkill Navy Regatta. He was part of the winning men’s quad and the second-place men’s double. Stewart, who also rows for Drexel University, is pictured, at left, with quadmates Tom Brady, Ivo Krakic and Ryan Mallgrave.

 Suze DiPietro / Provided

Five area rowers recently earned academic awards for the Drexel University men's crew team.

Colin Stewart (Ocean City H.S.), Brandon Kintish (Mainland Regional), Douglas Davis (Mainland), Rocco Fucetola (St. Augustine Prep) and Hunter Reed (St. Augustine) were named to the Intercollegiate Rowing Association's All-Academic Team for the 2018-19 season.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.35 or higher, completed one full year at their institution (freshmen and first-year transfers are not eligible), be an institutional letter winner and also compete at the 2019 IRA National Championship Regatta.

