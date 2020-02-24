Five local high school wrestlers earned top seeds Tuesday as the pairings for the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament were released by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.
The Southern Regional Rams, who won the state Group V team title earlier this month, have three wrestlers who grabbed top seeds — Jayson Scerbo at 120 pounds, Eddie Hummell at 138 and Robert Woodcock at 160.
St. Augustine Prep's Mike Misita is the top seed at 195 pounds, and Barnegat's Griffin Jackstadt is No. 1 at 285 pounds.
The Region 8 tournament begins 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with preliminaries at Egg Harbor Township High School and continue Friday and Saturday.
Four Lacey Township wrestlers will compete at the Region 7 tournament at RWJBarnabas Health Arena at Toms River North.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to state individual wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Region 8 pairings
At Egg Harbor Township
106 pounds: (9) Alexander Zimmerman (25-12), Delsea, vs. (8) Gabe Baldosaro (22-8), Vineland, winner to meet (1) John Hildebrandt (31-3), Williamstown; (12) Mason Livio (27-5), Pinelands, vs. (5) Cameron Morgan (25-6) Woodstown, winner to face (4) Horgan Horsey (32-5), Oakcrest; (6) Brendan Callahan (20-14), Kingsway, vs. (3) Conor Collins (32-3), Southern; (10) Tyler Foulke (24-11), Absegami, vs. (7) Max Elton (29-6), Hammonton; (15) Gavin Paolone (26-8), Holy Spirit, vs. (2) D’Amani Almodovar (28-6), St. Augustine.
113: (9) Brent Struss (21-8), Woodstown, vs. (8) Hunter Horsey (33-4), Oakcrest, winner to meet (1) Ty Whalen (33-1), Clearview; (12) Pat Iacoves (17-12), Southern, vs. (5) Sean Cowan (28-6), Absegami, winner to meet (4) Chris Hoskin (26-7), Timber Creek; (6) Sean Dever (28-5), Egg Harbor Twp., vs. (3) Brady Conlin (29-3), Williamstown; (10) Jake Slotnick (21-10), St. Augustine, vs. (7 Sal Palmeri (24-10); (15) Khale Wise (20-11), Clayton, vs. (2) Josh Palmucci (7-2), Kingsway.
120: (9) John Devlin (21-14), Absegami, vs. (8) Hayden Horsey (30-7), Oakcrest, winner to meet (1) Jayson Scerbo (22-8), Southern, (5) Joey Miranda (19-17), Kingsway, vs. (4) Ethan Wilson (28-7), Washington Township; (14) Jake Counsellor (19-16), Gateway, vs. (6) Divante Lopez (26-8), Timber Creek, winner to meet (3) Jaden Hinton (34-1), Clayton; (10) Irving Gandy (14-5, Cumberland, vs. (7) Mike Davidson (22-9), Williamstown; (15) Ryan Struss (14-16), Woodstown, vs. (2) Jon Prendergast (30-6), Highland.
126: (9) Noah Pagaduan (20-2), Deptford, vs. (8) Aidan Dick (23-8), Clearview, winner to meet (1) McKenzie Bell (28-5), Kingsway; (5) Matt Brielmeier (26-7), Southern, vs. (4) Taylor Robinson (24-7), Williamstown; (12) Evan Dugan (1-1), Middle Twp., vs. (3) Wesley Tosto (28-7), Lower Cape May; (11) Ryan Kolecki (23-12), Gateway, vs. Paul Labonne (17-11, Woodstown; (10) Armando Keifner (29-7), vs. (7) Santino Pontarelli (26-8), Hammonton, winner to meet (2) David Flippen (31-6), Oakcrest.
132: (9) Travis Brown 23-7), Pinelands, vs. (8) Lucas Prendergast (20-11), Woodstown, winner to meet (1) Matt Hoelke (31-5), Highland; (12) Anthony Romero (16-8), Millville, vs. (5) Justin Jaeger (29-8), Pennsville; (13) Joseph Clark (20-10), Williamstown, vs. (4) Charley Cossaboone (32-2), Ocean City; (6) Brock Zurawski (26-7), St. Augustine, vs. (3) Frank Gabriel (34-3), Oakcrest; (10) Miachel DiPianta (22-10), Barnegat, vs. (7) Travis Griffith (15-14), Delsea, winner to meet (2) Jake Gentile (31-6), Kingsway.
138: (9) Kyle Adams (21-11), Gateway, vs. (8) Jake Carr (2-1), Williamstown, winner to meet (1) Eddie Hummell (31-0), Southern; (13) David Tosto (23-12), Lower Cape May, vs. (4) Ryan Figueroa (34-2), Hammonton, winner to face (5) Trey McLeer (10-5), St. Augustine; (14) Marius Fennal (19-17), Delsea, vs. (6) Ken Sherman (25-5), Holy Spirit; (10) Corbin Saul (25-10), Absegami, vs. (7) Adam Aquilino (25-5), Highland, winner to meet (2) Hunter Gandy (30-2), Woodstown.
145: (9) Jack Schiavo (15-8), Egg Harbor Twp., vs. (8) Kolin Driscoll (22-12), Holy Spirit, winner to face (1) Dakota Morris (33-3), Kingsway; (13) Connor Forand (20-6), Millville, vs. (4) Nick Flamma (26-9), Washington Township, winner to meet (5) Brett Buckingham (20-8), Highland; (11) Richie Grungo (18-13), vs. (6) Cael Aretz (25-10), Buena, winner to meet (3) Kodi Petroski (30-3), Gateway; (10) Domenic Meglino (18-13), Clearview, vs. (7) Doyne Friebel (24-11), Pennsville, winner to meet (2) Tim Spatola (31-5), Delsea.
152: (9) Joey Garcia (28-8), Ocean City, vs. (8) Danny Digiovacchino (28-8), Buena, winner to meet (1) Jurius Clark (32-4), Highland; (13) William Pomarico (16-18), Washington Township, vs. (4) Cody Scully (26-8), Cleaview, winner to meet (5) Greg Croce (35-1), Gateway; (11) Christian Campanaro (16-15), Lower Cape May vs. (6) Gianni Danze (19-15), St. Augustine, winner to meet (3) David DiPietro (24-11); (10) Michael Adelizzi (2-1), Middle Twp., vs. (7) Cole Velardi (29-4), Southern, winner to (2) Jared Schoppe (32-5), Delsea.
160: (8) Sean McDade (27-8), Pennville, vs. (1) Robert Woodcock (33-1), Southern Regional; (12) Zachary Weiserth (18-14), Washington Twp., vs. (5) Asa Walton 928-7), winner to meet (4) Alex Marshall (29-5), St. Augustine; (11) Matt Curran (20-11), Williamstown, vs. (6) Karl Giulian (2-1), Middle Twp,, winner to meet (3) Braydon Castillo (20-5), Lower Cape May; (10) Isaiah Otero (20-10), Highland, vs. (7) Quinn McLaughlin (24-8), Absegami; (15) Phillip Mahran (22-14), Hammonton, vs. (2) Gavin Stewart (26-8), Pinelands.
170: (9) Alex Giordano (30-3), St. Joseph, vs. (8) Justin Dougherty (25-10), Delsea, winner to meet (1) Jacob Rodriguez (36-0), Clayton; (5) Sammy Drogo (18-10), Buena, vs. (4) Mike LaRosa (32-6), Washington Twp.; (14) Mason Bayer (17-16), Barnegat, vs. (3) Joseph Racobaldo (18-12), Williamstown; (11) Yasir Williams (23-9), vs. (6) Naim El (26-8), Highland; (10) Dennis Virelli (21-6), St. Augustine, vs. (7) Noah Falabella (17-12), Kingsway, winner to meet (2) George Rhodes (30-5), Absegami.
182: (9) Pierce Lightfoot (16-13), Delsea, vs. (8) Isaac Ingram (24-8), Absegami, winner to meet (1) Noah Putney (34-0), Clayton; (13) Dominic Petracci (20-8), Washington Twp., vs. (4) Nick Marshall (17-8), St. Augustine, winner to meet (5) Ben LoParo (21-4), Southern; (14) Liam Sphan (16-14), Deptford, vs. (3) David Giulian (n/a), Middle Twp.; (11) Bruce Thompson (22-8), Schalick, vs. (6) Luke Maxwell (26-8), Buena; (7) Connor Batten (22-4), Woodstown, vs. (2) Kevin Pandorf (29-7), Kingsway.
195: (9) Dalton Beals (25-8), Pennsville, vs. (8) Samuel Epstein (26-8), Mainland, winner to meet (1) Mike Misita (26-3), St. Augustine; (13) Marcel Mazahreh (15-15), Washington Twp., vs. (4) Tom Sherlock (26-6), Williamstown, winner to meet (5) Mikal Taylor (27-5), Absegami; (3) Emeril Mitchell (19-3), Winslow, vs. (14) Dennis Lee (6-8), winner vs. (6) Stephen Jennings (22-11), Southern; (10) Thomas Derenberger (16-10), Pitman, vs. (7) Tre’ Seaman (17-9), Highland, winner vs. 92) Marcus Hebron (16-0), Lower Cape May.
220: (9) Dave Dutra (14-7), Vineland, vs. (8) Matthew Kratzer (16-15), Delsea, winner to meet (1) Zane Coles (35-0), Pitman; (5) Lloyd Kawei (30-6), Hammonton, vs. (4) Jamason Taylor (20-6), Woostown; (14) Rodney McNeil Jr. (15-12), vs. (3) Tony Thompson (28-3), Buena; (11) Jadan Farrow (2-1) Middle Twp., vs. (6) Josh Ortiz (22-7), Highland; (10) Christian Aiken (5-6), Kingsway, vs. (7) Sean Connelly (26-5), Lower Cape May, winner to meet (2) Tom Goetz (34-1), Gateway.
285: (9) Bryan Butkus (17-4), St. Joseph, vs. (8) Jaydan Wright (18-5), Millville, winner to meet (1) Griffin Jackstadt (30-3), Barnegat; (12) Felix Figueroa (26-6), Penns Grove, vs. (5) Sly Van Morter (18-13), Kingsway; (13) Shaquan Henry (20-8), Mainland, vs. (4) Kurt Driscoll (27-6), Holy Spirit; (6) Jack Dunn (31-7), Washington Twp., vs. (3) Nick Sannino (34-1), Ocean City; (15) Chris Gerrity (13-10), Woodstown, vs. (2) J.T. Cornelius (30-3), winner to meet (7) Deonte Hall (16-11), Williamstown.
Region 7 pairings featuring Lacey Township wrestlers
106: (13) John Valdez (28-7), Triton, vs. (4) Mason Heck (20-9), Lacey
132: (10) Luke Fox (18-13), Toms River South, vs. (7) Colin Rolak (28-7), Lacey, winner to meet (2) Andrew Aromando (33-4), Cherokee.
170: (11) Mike Soden (29-6), Pemberton, vs. (6) Nicholas Sura (23-7), Central Regional, winner to meet (3) Jackson Brandt (31-4), Lacey
220: (15) Michael Monetti (18-10), Central Regional, vs. (2) Vincent Ceglie (32-3), Lacey.
