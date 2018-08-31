The Millville High School football team fell 35-6 in its season opener Friday against perennial state power St. Peter’s Prep.
Friday continued the opening week of the football season for several teams in the West Jersey Football League and southern Ocean County.
St. Peter’s Prep’s Ayir Asante scored the first touchdown with a 15-yard pass from Maasai Maynor. Millville answered with a 10-yard touchdown reception by Solomon DeShields from Eddie Jamison.
The Thunderbolts offense stalled from that point as St. Peter’s went on to score 29 unanswered points.
St. Peter’s lost in the state Non-Public Group 4 final to Bergen Catholic, considered the toughest playoff bracket in New Jersey.
St. Peter’s Prep 6 6 10 13—35
Millville 0 6 0 0—6
FIRST QUARTER
SP—Asante 15 touchdown pass from Maasai Maynor (kick fail)
SECOND QUARTER
M—DeShields 10 yard touchdown pass from Jamison (kick failed)
SP—Asante 57 yard touchdown pass from Maynor (conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
SP—Chaparro field goal
SP— Parker touchdown (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SP—Shipman 7 yard touchdown pass from Maynor
SP—Thomas 19 yard run (kick)
Records—M 0-1; SP 1-0.
Mount St. Joseph (Md.) 35,
Holy Spirit 16
Mount St. Joseph led 7-0 at halftime and 28-0 after three quarters.
Holy Spirit scored twice in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Ryan Yost scored on a 3-yard run in the and E’lijah Gray ran for the 2-point conversion. Alvaro Lora caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Yost and Azim Baker-Coley caught a short pass for the 2-point conversion.
Holy Spirit 0 0 0 16—16
Mount St. Joseph 0 7 21 7—35
SECOND QUARTER
SJ—10 touchdown pass (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
SJ—52 touchdown pass (kick good)
SJ—45 touchdown pass (kick good)
SJ—28 touchdown pass (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
HS—Yost 3 run (Gray run good)
SJ—38 touchdown pass (kick good)
HS—Lora 30 touchdown pass from Yost (Coley pass from Yost good)
Records—HS 0-1, MSJ 2-0.
Cedar Creek 20 OT,
Willingboro 14
Cedar Creek erased a 14-0 deficit to win in overtime.
Louie Barrios started the comeback for Cedar Creek with a 4-yard touchdown run at the start of the second quarter to make it 14-7. Jojo Bermudez scored a touchdown in the third quarter to force overtime.
Cedar Creek;0 7 7 0 6—20
Willingboro;14 0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
WB—Ah-Shaun 1 run (kick good)
WB—Zaire Clements 37 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
CC—Louie Barrios 4 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
CC—JoJo Bermudez 4 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Records—Cedar Creek 1-0.
Williamstown 24,
Vineland 7
Vineland's Trust Cooper recovered a fumble to give the Fighting Clan the first touchdown of the game. Williamstown's Jonathan Collins answered with a 1-yard run as the game entered a stalemate for the next two quarters. Nicholas Pomerleau scored a field goal that kicked off a 17-point run by Williamstown.
Williamstown;7 0 0 17—24
Vineland;7 0 0 0—7
FIRST QUARTER
V—Trust Cooper fumble recovery (Aparicio kick)
W—Collins 1-yard run; (Pomerleau kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
W— Pomerleau field goal
W—Wood 49 yard touchdown pass by Collins (kick)
W—Collins 17 yard touchdown run (kick)
Records—V 0-1; W 1-0.
Long Branch 41,
Hammonton 14
Christian Weissman caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Vandever in Hammonton's season-opening loss.
Lacey Township 14,
Ocean Township 12
Lacey opened its season with a win to improve to 1-0. The Lions scored both of its touchdowns in the third quarter.
From Thursday
Mainland Regional 24,
Overbrook 6
Senior quarterback Dean Hall led the Mustangs to the win Thursday night.
Hall ran 18 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Mustangs running back Tyquan Campbell rushed 14 times for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Linebacker Sonny Fraser sparked the Mainland defense with 4.5 tackles. Defensive end Brayden Pohlman made two tackles for losses.
Sean Carey kicked a 31-yard field goal for Mainland with one second left in the first half.
Mainland matched its win total from last season (1-9).
Mainland 0 10 0 14—24
Overbrook 0 6 0 0—6
SECOND QUARTER
OB-34 touchdown pass (kick blocked)
ML-Hall 8 run (Carey kick)
ML-Carey 31 field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
ML-Hall 59 run (Carey kick)
ML-Campbell 2 run (Carey kick)
Records—Mainland 1-0; Overbrook 0-1.
