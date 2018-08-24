New Atlantic City High School football coach Leo Hamlett takes over the program with a positive attitude.
“Things are always looking better than they could be,” he said.
Atlantic City hired Hamlett in May. The Northfield resident starred at quarterback for Holy Spirit and the University of Delaware in the 1990s. He has been a long-time assistant coach at both Holy Spirit and Ocean City.
The Vikings graduated several standouts, including Nah’Sir Morgan, Nazim Derry, Mike Costabile and Ahmad Jones.
“We’re young,” Hamlett said, “but we can only get better.”