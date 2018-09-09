CAMDEN — The Cedar Creek High School football team left the field frustrated after a loss to Camden on Saturday night.
It was an all-too familiar feeling for Cedar Creek.
Camden beat the Pirates 20-2 in a West Jersey Football League Constitution Division game that began Friday night but was suspended until Saturday because of lightning.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to learn a lot from this game,” Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson said.
Cedar Creek is one of South Jersey’s top programs, but the Pirates are 0-4 all time against Camden, including a 14-0 loss last season and a 31-12 defeat in 2016.
Camden (1-1) and Cedar Creek (1-1) are both Group II playoff contenders. Saturday’s action had a playoff-type feel to it.
“Even though (Camden) has been kicking our butts, it’s become a rivalry,” Watson said. “We’ll keep chipping away. We’re looking to beat these guys one of these times. You have to execute, and you can’t make the mistakes that we made.”
The game was one of several impacted by Friday’s stormy weather. The contest started at 6 p.m. Friday but was suspended because of lightning with Cedar Creek leading 2-0 late in the second quarter.
After a long delay, officials decided to resume the contest at 6 p.m. Saturday. That decision forced the Pirates to make another hour bus ride from their school in Egg Harbor City to Camden’s home field at Farnham Park.
“We would have loved to have finished it (Friday) night,” Watson said. “But they made the call. We respect that.”
Camden took lead for good in the third quarter when Ramer Nock scored on a 39-yard run to put the Panthers up 7-2 with 6 minutes, 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
Camden took a 14-2 lead when Brian Whitmore finished a 15-play 85-yard drive with a 2-yard run with 3:35 left in the game.
The Panthers' final score came when defensive back Corey Palmer intercepted a pass — his second pick of the game — and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown with about a minute left in the contest.
Despite the loss, there were positives for Cedar Creek.
Senior running back Kamaal Reed ran hard between the tackles and had a tackle for a loss. Malachi Melton broke up at a pass at defensive back and returned a kickoff 50 yards to briefly give the Pirates some momentum. Outside linebacker Max Lister made a tackle for a loss.
But the Pirates just couldn’t make the two or three plays they needed to win.
“We just couldn’t get into a rhythm,” Watson said. “I think we’ll get it right. We love the guys we have. We feel we’ll be all right. But any time you lose, it’s tough. And you don’t like to lose when you don’t feel like you played your best football.”
Cedar Creek is the lone Atlantic County school in the Constitution Division, one of the best small-school divisions in the state.
The Pirates face a “big game” nearly every week, including this Friday, when they travel to play rival Absegami.
“It’s good,” Watson said of the quick turnaround. “You know you’re not going to have any hangover. They’ll be able to get up for the (Absegami game) pretty quick. We have to get better.”
