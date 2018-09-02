George Ramp lined up on defense for the first time since sixth grade Friday night.
The Cedar Creek High School senior played like a veteran.
The outside linebacker had a sack and a key tackle in overtime as the Pirates opened the season with a 20-14 overtime win over Willingboro in a West Jersey Football League Constitution Division game.
The wining touchdown came on a 27-yard pass from Louie Barrios to wide receiver Aidan Richardson.
“It felt like a playoff game,” Ramp said.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Ramp typifies Cedar Creek this season. He and the rest of the Pirates find themselves in some unfamiliar situations.
Ramp grew up playing quarterback. The Egg Harbor City resident shifted to wide receiver last season.
He’s playing defense this year because the Pirates graduated 10 defensive starters from last season’s team, which finished 8-3 and reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals.
“Losing all those guys, it’s a big impact,” Ramp said. “I bought into playing defense and worked hard all summer.”
The defense was tested against Willingboro. The Pirates trailed 14-0 in the first half.
“At that point,” Ramp said, “everyone was (thinking) uh-oh.”
But the Pirates rallied and emerged with the best type of season-opening win, one that not only built confidence but also showed their resiliency.
“There’s a ton of stuff to cleanup,” Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson said, “but any time you have a new group with a lot of new starters it’s always exciting to see who’s going to step up. (Friday) night you had different faces kind of emerge to make plays for us.
"The grit they showed in the second half and overtime, they kind of willed their way to a win.”
Ramp wasn’t the Pirates' only standout. Junior defensive back Malachi Melton intercepted two passes. Senior lineman Rashon Brumfield also impressed.
In addition to new faces in key roles, Cedar Creek also is playing a different type of schedule this season.
While most of the WJFL’s 95 schools play in divisions with schools located nearby, Cedar Creek does not. The Pirates are the only Atlantic County school in the Constitution Division. The division includes Woodrow Wilson, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, and Delsea Regional, No. 4.
“Friday was a huge win,” Watson said. “It’s not going to be easy to get wins in this (division).”
Cedar Creek will play another division game on the road when it travels to Camden (0-1) for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Panthers defeated Cedar Creek each of the past two two regular seasons, including 14-0 in 2017.
“The one thing this schedule does is make you focus day to day,” Watson said. “It’s an adjustment. You’re talking about over an hour bus ride (to division away games).”
But the competition should help the inexperienced Pirates mature in a hurry.
“Friday night felt exactly like a playoff game,” Watson said. “To have that in (the season opener) and come out on top is great for our guys.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.