After improving its record by one win last season, Cumberland Regional has the potential to continue its growth and be competitive this year.
“A lot of people underestimate what Cumberland Regional can do,” coach Dwayne Hendricks said.
Hendricks, a former New York Giants defensive tackle and a 2004 Millville graduate, said he sees more determination from his team this year.
“I see a group of kids that want to win and now need to be led on how to win,” Hendricks said.
This season, Cumberland moves to the West Jersey Football League’s National Division. The Colts will take on teams such as Cherry Hill East, Cherry Hill West, Pennsauken, Seneca and Triton Regional.
“For us, I think it will help us be more competitive because this year we are more in line with our competition,” Hendricks said of the switch.
Senior linebacker Antwon Rivera returns to become a four-year starter. According to Hendricks, Rivera’s time with the Colts reflects how Cumberland has grown over the last few seasons.
“I think it speaks volumes to his commitment, and I think it shows that he believes in the coaching staff. It’s guys like him who we are built on,” Hendricks said.
Fellow senior lineman Troy Hepner is another who will be a four-year starter. Hendricks said Hepner believes in the program and will be a key player this season.
Other important returning players include junior wide receiver and defensive back Tyrell Russell, junior lineman Chris Rodriguez, senior Ta’quan Green and junior Rae Robinson. Green and Robinson will compete at quarterback.
“Both guys can play, so it will come down to who wants the quarterback job more,” Hendricks said.
Sophomore Ryan Williams has the potential to be the top cornerback for Cumberland after an injury slowed him during his freshman season.
Last season, Hendricks added fellow former NFL player Andrew Pierce, who graduated from Cumberland in 2009, to the coaching staff. Pierce returns as the Colts’ offensive coordinator and was also working daily with the team as its strength and conditioning coach.
Hendricks said he does not think his team will be affected by the state’s new playoff structure.
“I’m neutral. I don’t see it affecting us. I see it more as taking away a game for us, taking it away from the community and from the recruiting process,” Hendricks said.
