EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The goal this year is to improve, to take it one game at a time.
That mindset served the Egg Harbor Township High School football team well Friday night.
The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the first half en route to a season-opening 21-8 victory over Atlantic City.
The Eagles went 2-8 last year.
"It feels great," EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. "It feels great to win at home. Obviously, we have things to clean up going forward, but we got a big home win to start the season off. We wanted our kids to feel that because they really worked hard."
The Eagles scored two of their three touchdowns on special-teams miscues by the Vikings.
In the first quarter, after Atlantic City fumbled an attempted punt on its own 16-yard line, the Eagles' Tommy Sweeney recovered the ball and ran for a 2-yard touchdown.
Then, in the second quarter, the Vikings misplayed another punt. One play later, the Eagles’ Tre McKenzie ran for a 9-yard score.
"I told the guys last week we have to start the season out good," McKenzie said. "We had to get the school behind us and keep on going next week."
McKenzie had six carries for 35 yards with a touchdown in the first half.
The 16-year-old running back and defensive back had a 20-yard run to start his team's second-half opening drive that led to quarterback Steven Ramos' 11-yard TD run.
"I knew we had to start it off early and finish it strong," McKenzie said. "That's just what we did."
The Eagles finished last season with two consecutive wins after an 0-8 start and have 24 returning seniors.
"The kids play hard," Stetser said. "It's the first game of the season. We understand that, but we don't question their effort and we don't question the kids' character. They are a good group that way."
EHT will host host Ocean City at 7 p.m. next Friday.
New Atlantic City coach Leo Hamlett, who was hired in May, waited a long time for an opportunity to be named a head coach.
Hamlett started at quarterback for Holy Spirit and the University of Delaware in the 1900s. The Northfield resident has served as an assistant coach at both Holy Spirit and Ocean City.
But the wait didn't alter Hamlett's attitude
"I really wasn't thinking about it," he said. "I was just excited to give our guys a chance to win. I've been on the sidelines a lot of times, so it's just a different name in front of my coaching position."
The Vikings’ Ibn-Melqwan Ragsdale had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Then, on a fake field-goal attempt, holder Zak Poetsch ran for a successful two-point conversation.
But the two muffed punts and a lost fumble on the Eagles' 1-yard line in the second half hurt the Vikings.
"There are some things to grow on, things we are definitely going to improve on," said Hamlett, whose team will host Vineland next Friday. "At least we know where we stand now."
