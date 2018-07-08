Yvandy Rigby began playing football for Egg Harbor Township High School in his sophomore year and didn’t start playing varsity until his junior season.
Now, the 6-foot-2, 217-pounder and recent graduate has verbally committed to play NCAA Division I football at Temple University in Philadelphia.
“It’s a huge jump, and it takes a special person to be able to do that,” Rigby explained about his progress in his career. “God blessed me with the athleticism, and I’m a sponge for the game. I watched film and studied day and night.”
To help with his football learning curve, Rigby will spend four months at Milford Academy in New Berlin, New York, and enroll in Temple in the spring.
“(EHT football coach Kevin) Stetser and I both agreed I should go to the academy to play a little bit more football before heading to Temple,” Rigby said.
Rigby was one of the Eagles' leading tacklers last season. He had 57 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss, including four sacks. He also had 14 receptions for 147 yards.
“He played linebacker for us but he’s going to be playing safety in college,” Stetser said. “Athletically he’s unique, he really is. Temple is going to see it and so are the guys are the academy.”
Temple went 7-6 last season and 4-4 in the American Athletic Conference for head coach Geoff Collins, who has been in the position since 2016.
“They have a family atmosphere, and it’s genuine there,” Rigby said. “They got that sauce, and I trust in the coaches. I know they’ll suit me good.”
Rigby now lives in Egg Harbor Township, but he is originally from the Turks and Caicos Islands, a group of islands southeast of the Bahamas. The 18-year-old moved to Atlantic City when he was a freshman and transferred to EHT the next year.
“It was difficult to adjust when I got here,” Rigby said. “The American culture and the school system here was a lot different. I spoke English though and that helped a lot, and with some tutoring I was able to make it fine.”
Rigby didn’t have American football in his country and grew up playing soccer and basketball. It wasn’t until a guidance counselor meeting his freshman year when Jamir Prevard, an Atlantic City alum, walked by and told him he should try out for the football team.
Rigby is the second Cape-Atlantic League player to commit to Temple in the last month. St. Joseph junior lineman Wisdom Quarshie, a 6-foot-3, 305-pounder from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, verbally committed in June.
Millville High School running back Ryquell Armstead is a junior on the Owls' roster. He rushed for 604 yards and five touchdowns last season.
