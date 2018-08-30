{&end}{&end}{&end}{&end}{&end}{&end}
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Karl Giulian grabbed the first handoff of the season for the Middle Township High School football team Thursday night.
The junior burst through the line, cut to the outside and sprinted down the sideline for a 73-yard gain.
“That’s a good way to set the tone,” he said.
Things only got better for Giulian and the Panthers from there.
Giulian scored two touchdowns and blocked two punts as Middle beat Cumberland Regional 35-7 in the season opener for both West Jersey Football League teams.
“This gives us a lot of confidence going down the road,” Middle quarterback Cameron Hamer said.
Giulian carried six times for 103 yards. He was far from Middle’s only standout. David Hayes rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown. Hamer ran for a touchdown and threw for two scores. On defense, Kyle Matthews made three tackles for losses and Drew Harris intercepted a pass.
The game kicked off at 6 p.m. under steamy conditions. It did get more comfortable as the sun set.
Both teams hope to improve on last season and both teams entered 2018 with reasons to optimistic. Cumberland finished 2-8 last year but won its final two games. Middle finished 4-6 but returned several standouts.
The Panthers controlled the game from the opening kickoff. Two plays after Giulian’s 73-yard run, Hamer scrambled for a 13-yard touchdown to give Middle a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first quarter.
Hamer, who is in his second season as a starter, seemed more comfortable.
“I have more experience,” he said. “I got a lot stronger over the off-season. I just went over and over the plays.”
Giulian made it 14-0 when he dove across the goal line from a yard out with 4:19 left in the first quarter. The 5-foot-8, 155-pound Giulian also impressed on defense with two tackles for losses.
“He plays very, very hard,” Middle coach Frank Riggitano said of Giulian. “He goes so hard sometimes that it’s concerning to us because he sells his body out. But he played very well, and he’s going to be like that all year.”
The victory gave a Middle a boost toward what the Panthers hope is a winning season.
“If you win your first game it heightens the excitement in the community,” Riggitano said. “We played the way we thought we could play, but you never know with kids.”
Riggitano said there is a different feel around this year’s team. The coach pointed to the way the Panthers cheered when A.J. Baez, who rarely carries the ball, broke a 49-yard run just before halftime.
“The last couple of years we’ve had some situations where there was some internal turmoil, guys not getting along, nothing major,” the coach said. “These guys actually genuinely like each other. They cheer for each other. They encourage each other. When you’re together like that it means a lot. I think it’s going to be an interesting year for us along those lines.”
Middle Township 14 21 0 0—35
Cumberland Regional 0 0 0 0 7—7
FIRST QUARTER
MT—Hamer 13 run (Carlson kick)
MT—Giulian 1 run (Carlson kick)
SECOND QUARTER
MT—Giulian 5 pass from Hamer (Carlson kick)
MT—Marino 29 pass from Hamer (Carlson kick)
MT—Hayes 9 run (Carlson kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
CR—Bunton 29 pass from Robinson (Rivera kick)
Records—Middle 1-0, Cumberland 0-1
Contact: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.