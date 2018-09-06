Sports Editor Nicholas Huba and Press High School Staff Writer Mike McGarry break down the upcoming week in high school football on First and Ten with HS Live.
The show is live every Wednesday at 2 p.m. at www.facebook.com/pressofac
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sports Editor Nicholas Huba and Press High School Staff Writer Mike McGarry break down the upcoming week in high school football on First and Ten with HS Live.
The show is live every Wednesday at 2 p.m. at www.facebook.com/pressofac
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.