Steve Lane knows all about the drive and determination of Bridgeton High School football, and now he’ll lead the way.
Lane, 28, has been chosen the next head coach of the Bridgeton football team. He’s a former Bridgeton two-way lineman, and moved up to the head-coaching position after three years as the Bulldogs line coach.
“It feels good to be the head coach of my alma mater,” said Lane, a Bridgeton resident. “I have a lot of pride in Bridgeton and I want our city to do great. Football gives our youth another platform to start off the future on a positive note. Football is a way for me to give back to the city.”
He’s also the Bulldogs boys track and field coach.
Lane replaces Dave Ellen, who stepped down as head football coach in February after 19 years at the helm. Ellen’s career record was 110-88, including the 1999 South Jersey Group II title.
The Bulldogs were 5-5 in 2017.
“It was a very good experience playing for Dave and coaching with him,” Lane said. “He was a great coach and very knowledgeable, and a great guy off the field.”
Lane will now coach some athletes in both football and track.
“A handful do both sports but we don’t have a big roster,” Lane said. “Some will do track because of football, and some vice-versa. The two sports go hand in hand. You have to run and have endurance, and you could say that for any sport. It feels good to be able to coach the same athletes in both sports.
“I take a lot of pride in being a lineman. It’s a very hard position. If you had a quarterback or running back who was as tough as a lineman, that would be really good.”
Bridgeton started slowly in the fall season but won four of its last five games to finish at 5-5. The Bulldogs beat visiting Toms River South 16-8 in overtime in the regional crossover game that ended the season. The Bulldogs lost senior running back-defensive back Revell Williams and lineman Turine Jones, both second-team Press All-Stars, to graduation.
“We hope for a great new batch of younger players,” Lane said. “We just graduated a great senior class. We’re just going to play Bridgeton football. You don’t have to be the toughest or the fastest, but you have to play hard. We’ll be reminiscent of the town of Bridgeton: tough, hard-working people who want to succeed with what we have.”
