MAYS LANDING — Watching him make play after play Wednesday night, it must have been easy to forget Ray Weed is just a freshman.
Absegami’s first-year quarterback continued his breakout first season with another huge game as the Braves beat intra-district rival Oakcrest 21-6.
The win was Absegami’s fourth straight over Oakcrest. The Braves now lead the all-time series 24-18.
“He’s special,” Absegami coach Dennis Scuderi Jr. said. “He is going to be, if he’s not already, one of the best quarterbacks in South Jersey.”
Weed and the Braves set the tone, and showed they would do whatever it takes to win on the very first play of the game on Wednesday.
Weed took the snap, turned and handed the ball to Jawon Glover on a reverse. Glover then handed the ball off to Lucius Brown, who was going the other direction. Brown quickly tossed the ball back to Weed, who fired a 39-yard strike down the field to wideout Steve Wilkins
Weed didn’t take over as the starting quarterback until the fourth week of the season, but the completion to Wilkins put him over the 1,000-yard plateau for the season.
“It felt pretty good to win the first rivalry game,” Weed said. “I’ve been hearing a lot about it at school. It felt pretty good to come out here and get the win.”
Weed completed his first four passes of the game to march the Braves down the field. He capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Brenner.
Oakcrest responded with a nice drive, but Absegami stopped the Falcons on fourth down as Weed broke into the backfield and sacked Oakcrest quarterback Trey Sayers.
Weed is also the team’s punter.
“Realistically, I’m just trying to get the win,” Weed said. “Whatever it takes to get the win, I’m going to do it. I know I have the team around me, and I know they’ll do whatever it takes to win, so I’ve got to do the same.”
Weed looked poised in the pocket all night long. He finished 13 of 20 for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 20 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s got all the tools,” Scuderi Jr. said. “He’s a phenomenal football player, a phenomenal leader. His toughness is off the charts. He’s a competitor, and the biggest thing at that position is if you make the kids around you better, and he does that.”
Absegami lost its first four games of the season, but the Braves won their last four games and five of their last six.
“It took a while for us to click, but eventually we came together as a team,” Weed said. “We clicked, and you can see the results out here. A lot of it was for the seniors. They put their hard work in for these four years. It feels amazing to come out here and get the final win of the season.”
Wilkins had a 26-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Oakcrest made sure they wouldn’t get shut out as Sayers had a 9-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
“This was a great run that we put together here,” Scuderi Jr. said. “I’m just so proud of these kids from where they were to where we are — they’ve gotten so much better. This thing could have gone south at 0-4. It was bad, but we were able to win five of our last six. I’m most proud of the fact that these kids didn’t quit.”
Absegami 6 15 0 0—21
Oakcrest 0 0 0 6—6
FIRST QUARTER
A—Brenner 7 pass by Weed (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
A—Wilkins 26 pass by Weed (Davis run)
A—Weed 4 run (Silipina kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
O—Sayers 9 run (conversion failed)
Records—Absegami 5-5, Oakcrest 4-5.
