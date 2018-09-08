The Timber Creek High School football team, ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, scored 14 points in the first quarter and beat Hammonton 28-7 Saturday at Highland Regional in a West Jersey Football League inter-division game.
The Chargers (1-1) led 21-0 at halftime and added a touchdown in the third quarter. Hammonton is 0-2.
Hammonton sophomore running back Jaiden Abrams rushed for 194 yards on 28 carries and scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Kicker Frankie Damico added the extra point.
Lacey Township 24, Marlboro 14
Lacey sophomore Chase Granit rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week as the Lions improved to 2-0. Michael Kudlacik forced and recovered a fumble in the third quarter that led to a field goal. Kudlacik, a junior, also had an interception to end the game.
The Lions were leading 7-6 at halftime. The special teams unit blocked a Marlboro field goal attempt in the second quarter.
Lacey scored 10 points in the third quarter. Marlboro is 0-1.
Justin Gorski, a junior, capped the scoring with a kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Freshman quarterback Noah Brunatti played for injured starter Dylan Gudzak.
Boys soccer
Mainland Regional 3, Delsea Regional 2
Ryan Pellegrino scored the winning goal in overtime to lead the Mustangs (2-0).
Tommy Gordon and Isael Serra also scored for Mainland, while Devon Ford and Jack Sarkos each recorded an assist. Zach Matik made five saves for the win.
For Delsea (0-2), Christian Smith scored and Frank Knapp each scored, while Justin Garofalo made four saves.
St. Augustine Prep 7, Rancocas Valley 1
Uchechi Wokocha scored twice for visiting St. Augustine (1-0), while Reilly Burhanna and CJ Ottinger each had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Bartleson, Mario Licciardello and Kevin Witkoski scored a goal apiece.
Prep’s Gavin Brown made one save. Anthony Libero had six.
Lower Cape May Reg. 2, Cape May Tech 1
Jordan Pierce and Donovan Richardson scored a goal apiece to give the visiting Caper Tigers (1-2) their first win of the season.
Mark Ryan made six saves to record the shutout. Cooper Gehring scored for Tech (2-1).
Girls soccer
Lower Cape May Reg. 7, Cape May Tech 0
Chloe Lawler scored three goals for host Lower Cape May (1-2), while Madison Owens added two goals and Taylor Magill and Hadden Miller each had one. Marissa Giancola had to make two saves for the shutout. Janea Tozer Murphy made 12 stops for Cape May Tech.
Girls volleyball
Pinelands Regional 2, Wall Township 0
The visiting Wildcats (3-0) won with set scores of 26-24 and 25-20 Friday.
Kayla Thornton led Pinelands with six kills and had nine digs. Emma Capriglione added five kills, three blocks and seven digs.
Adrianna Dancisin had 12 digs and Victoria Pickel had 16 assists.
