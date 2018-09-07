Haddon Township 0,  Buena Regional 40 — FINAL (called at halftime)

Middle Township 41, Seaford (Del.) 0 — FINAL

Hammonton 0, Timber Creek 0  POSTPONED TO SATURDAY

Cedar Creek 2, Camden 0 — POSTPONED TO SATURDAY TO 6 p.m.  

Holy Spirit at Eastern Regional — POSTPONED TO SATURDAY

Vineland 21, Atlantic City 0 — FINAL 

Absegami 0, Mainland Regional 27 — FINAL 

St. Augustine Prep 30, Lenape 6 — FINAL

Lower Cape May Regional 14, Riverside 8 — 2Q POSTPONED

Jackson Memorial 14, Southern Regional 0 — FINAL 

Oakcrest 12, Bridgeton 0 — FINAL

Barnegat 20, Jackson Liberty 6 — FINAL 

Pinelands Regional 0 Shore Regional 31 — 3Q

Ocean City 25,  Egg Harbor Township 6 — FINAL 

Pleasantville 0, Maple Shade 0 — POSTPONED 

