Haddon Township 0, Buena Regional 40 — FINAL (called at halftime)
Middle Township 41, Seaford (Del.) 0 — FINAL
Hammonton 0, Timber Creek 0 — POSTPONED TO SATURDAY
Cedar Creek 2, Camden 0 — POSTPONED TO SATURDAY TO 6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Eastern Regional — POSTPONED TO SATURDAY
Vineland 21, Atlantic City 0 — FINAL
Absegami 0, Mainland Regional 27 — FINAL
St. Augustine Prep 30, Lenape 6 — FINAL
The football game is currently in weather delay! Stay tuned for updates!!— LCMR Football (@lcmrfootball) September 7, 2018
Lower Cape May Regional 14, Riverside 8 — 2Q POSTPONED
Jackson Memorial 14, Southern Regional 0 — FINAL
Oakcrest 12, Bridgeton 0 — FINAL
Barnegat 20, Jackson Liberty 6 — FINAL
Pinelands Regional 0 Shore Regional 31 — 3Q
@HHSDevilsFB postponed to tomorrow Sept 8 at 1 pm at Highland.— Dan Russoman (@DanRussoman) September 7, 2018
Ocean City 25, Egg Harbor Township 6 — FINAL
Pleasantville 0, Maple Shade 0 — POSTPONED
There is visible lightning here at @EHTNJAthletics High School. The @EHTFootball and @OCHS_Football @OCRedRaiders game will a 30 minute delay. #HSLive— Patrick Mulranen (@ACPressMulranen) September 7, 2018
