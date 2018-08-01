MEDFORD TOWNSHIP — The calendar turned to August on Wednesday and that meant one thing to the more than 50 men gathered at the Lenape High School cafeteria.
The high school football season begins soon.
The West Jersey Football League held its media day for coaches at Lenape on Wednesday. This season most teams will start earlier than ever as most schools will play their season opener on Aug. 30-31 or Sept. 1. Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 3.
“The pros are starting,” Middle Township coach Frank Riggitano said. “The colleges are starting. It gives excitement. It gives (the high school games) a little bit more juice.”
In the past, nearly all high school football teams opened the week after Labor Day.
High School football teams schedule games in two-year cycles. This year starts a new cycle. With the way the schedules unfolded, many schools needed to find a game during the season. The easiest week to play was Labor Day weekend.
Middle Township and Cumberland Regional will play each other 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30. It will be one of the first games played in New Jersey this season.
Middle Township did the same thing last year, beating Steinert (Mercer County) 32-31 on Aug. 31.
“We enjoyed it last year,” Riggitano said. “There aren’t many people playing that day. There were quite a few people at the game.”
One of the arguments against opening before Labor Day is that it puts shore schools at disadvantage because those players are still working summer jobs and don’t have the flexibility in their day-to-day schedules to accommodate practices.
Riggitano handles that by sending his players a schedule for the upcoming season in April.
“It goes all the way through to November,” he said. “We alter it when we have to, but for the most part the kids know when they need off. They’ve been pretty good about it.”
Many of the opening weekend games will be highly anticipated.
Millville will host state power St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.
“We want to play the best,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “We know St. Peter’s is ranked in the top-50 in the country. They had an open slot. They reached out to me, and we agreed to play the game. They have superstar talent. It will be a huge challenge for us. I’m excited.”
Pleasantville, a team expected to contend in the Group II playoffs, will host South Jersey Group II defending champion Haddonfield on 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.
“I like starting early,” Pleasantville coach Chris Sacco said. “It feels like the offseason is so long between lifting (weights) and working out. You just want to get going. It’s our job to make sure the guys are ready by August 31st. Haddonfield will be a good test to see where we’re at.”
The early opening does put pressure on teams to get game-ready in a hurry.
“It puts you full throttle right away,” said Mainland Regional coach Chuck Smith, whose Mustangs will host Overbrook 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31. “You have your summer workouts, but you’re so limited because you’re not wearing pads. I worry about the special teams. You usually don’t start working on that until your second scrimmage."
But despite those pressures most coaches say they like the idea of starting the season early. This could be the beginning of a trend that in future years will see all schools start before Labor Day. The season would then end for most teams in early November with true public-school state championship games being played in early December.
But for now after an off-season of workouts and four weeks of August practices, most players and coaches feel the season-opening kickoff can't arrive soon enough.
“School is not in session,” Thomas said of the week before the early opener. “You have more to time to go through preparation. It’s really nice for us. The kids just want to get out there and play.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.