lower football
Lower Cape May’s Pat Moore runs the ball against Riverside during Friday’s game. He scored two touchdowns for the Caper Tigers, whose game was postponed in the second quarter.

 Charles J. Olson / for the press

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Name, school TDs OPs Total Points

Jada Byers, St. Joe 11 4 70

Pat Moore, LCM 3 6 24

Mohamed Toure, Pville 3 4 22

Elijah Gray, Holy Spirit 3 2 20

Dean Hall, Mainland 3 0 18

Karl Giulian, MT 3 0 18

Rushing

Name, school Carries Yds

Jada Byers, St. Joseph 38 555

Chase Granit, Lacey 53 259

Mohamed Toure, Pville 30 216

Ahmad Ross, St. Joe 32 180

David Hayes, MT 14 174

Tex Thompson, Millville 26 155

Dean Hall, Mainland 27 152

Passing

Name, School Comp Att Yds TDs

Ryan Yost, Holy Spirit 35 51 408 2

Ryan Shelton, Vineland 19 32 245

Sahmir Jones, Pleasantville 18 26 219 0

Ian Aungst, OC 8 17 158 2

Receiving

Name, School Catches Yds

Isaiah Gerena, Holy Spirit 14 178

Steven Canela, EHT 6 101

Jacon Okoye, Oakcrest 4 77

Brian Stalworth, Pleasantville 7 75

