Individual Leaders
Scoring
Name, school TDs OPs Total Points
Jada Byers, St. Joe 11 4 70
Pat Moore, LCM 3 6 24
Mohamed Toure, Pville 3 4 22
Elijah Gray, Holy Spirit 3 2 20
Dean Hall, Mainland 3 0 18
Karl Giulian, MT 3 0 18
Rushing
Name, school Carries Yds
Jada Byers, St. Joseph 38 555
Chase Granit, Lacey 53 259
Mohamed Toure, Pville 30 216
Ahmad Ross, St. Joe 32 180
David Hayes, MT 14 174
Tex Thompson, Millville 26 155
Dean Hall, Mainland 27 152
Passing
Name, School Comp Att Yds TDs
Ryan Yost, Holy Spirit 35 51 408 2
Ryan Shelton, Vineland 19 32 245
Sahmir Jones, Pleasantville 18 26 219 0
Ian Aungst, OC 8 17 158 2
Receiving
Name, School Catches Yds
Isaiah Gerena, Holy Spirit 14 178
Steven Canela, EHT 6 101
Jacon Okoye, Oakcrest 4 77
Brian Stalworth, Pleasantville 7 75
